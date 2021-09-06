24 teams eye spot in group phase

The EHF European League Men 2021/22 season is in full flow with qualification round 1 completed last weekend.

Now closing in on a coveted place in the group phase, 24 teams will learn their opponents during the draw for qualification round 2 on Tuesday 7 September.

The draw at the EHF Office in Vienna starts Tuesday at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel as well as the EHF European League Facebook page.

The first leg will be played on Tuesday 21 September, followed by the all-decisive return leg a week later, on 28 September.

The 12 winners of qualification round 2 will join the 12 teams that have been seeded directly into the 24-team group phase, which throws off on 19 October.

The 24 teams for Tuesday’s draw have been seeded into two pots of 12, with each team from pot 1 being paired with a team from pot 2. The team drawn first has home right in the first leg.

No country-protection rule will be applied, so the teams from Denmark, Spain, France, Poland and Portugal, who are represented in both pots, could potentially meet a team from the same country.

Pot 1

RK Nexe – CRO

Mors-Thy Håndbold – DEN

Abanca Ademar Leon – ESP

Fraikin BM. Granollers – ESP

PAUC Handball – FRA

USAM Nimes Gard – FRA

Füchse Berlin – GER

Rhein-Neckar Löwen – GER

TBV Lemgo Lippe – GER

Orlen Wisla Plock – POL

Sporting CP – POR

HK Malmö – SWE

Pot 2

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg - DEN

GOG – DEN

TTH Holstebro – DEN

BM Logroño La Rioja – ESP

Fenix Toulouse Handball – FRA

Valur Iceland – ISL

ØIF Arendal – NOR

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA – POL

SL Benfica – POR

HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta – ROU

HC CSKA – RUS

Kadetten Schaffhausen – SUI