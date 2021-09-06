24 teams eye spot in group phase
The EHF European League Men 2021/22 season is in full flow with qualification round 1 completed last weekend.
Now closing in on a coveted place in the group phase, 24 teams will learn their opponents during the draw for qualification round 2 on Tuesday 7 September.
The draw at the EHF Office in Vienna starts Tuesday at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel as well as the EHF European League Facebook page.
The first leg will be played on Tuesday 21 September, followed by the all-decisive return leg a week later, on 28 September.
The 12 winners of qualification round 2 will join the 12 teams that have been seeded directly into the 24-team group phase, which throws off on 19 October.
The 24 teams for Tuesday’s draw have been seeded into two pots of 12, with each team from pot 1 being paired with a team from pot 2. The team drawn first has home right in the first leg.
No country-protection rule will be applied, so the teams from Denmark, Spain, France, Poland and Portugal, who are represented in both pots, could potentially meet a team from the same country.
Pot 1
RK Nexe – CRO
Mors-Thy Håndbold – DEN
Abanca Ademar Leon – ESP
Fraikin BM. Granollers – ESP
PAUC Handball – FRA
USAM Nimes Gard – FRA
Füchse Berlin – GER
Rhein-Neckar Löwen – GER
TBV Lemgo Lippe – GER
Orlen Wisla Plock – POL
Sporting CP – POR
HK Malmö – SWE
Pot 2
Bjerringbro-Silkeborg - DEN
GOG – DEN
TTH Holstebro – DEN
BM Logroño La Rioja – ESP
Fenix Toulouse Handball – FRA
Valur Iceland – ISL
ØIF Arendal – NOR
KS Azoty-Pulawy SA – POL
SL Benfica – POR
HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta – ROU
HC CSKA – RUS
Kadetten Schaffhausen – SUI