EHF Champions League throws off with club workshops

Officials from the 32 teams playing in this season’s EHF Champions League competitions participated in a number of workshops ahead of the new campaign.

The workshops, which began on Tuesday and end on Thursday, enabled EHF Marketing GmbH and the European Handball Federation to outline changes and brief clubs on a variety of topics relevant to the 2020/21 season, including Covid-19 guidelines, competition rules, communication, sponsorship, marketing and implementation.

The annual workshop also gave EHFM, the EHF and participating clubs the opportunity to maintain and strengthen their working relationships and discuss best practice.

The workshops were attended physically by several club representatives within close and safe travelling distance of Vienna – an important step prior to the beginning of the campaign – and online.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “The club workshops are a very important step towards the ‘back to handball’ in the EHF Champions League.

“All of our planning has been focused on a regular start of Europe’s premium handball competitions, and the fact that we have many club representatives physically present bring us closer to this goal.”

New engagement platform explained

The workshop also saw clubs introduced to the EHF and EHF Marketing’s new partnership with IQONIQ, an innovative new fan engagement platform made specifically for sport and entertainment.

The partnership, which was announced officially in July this year, will run for four years covering the EHF Champions League Men. The IQONIQ platform enables handball fans to enjoy a more personal experience, with engagement driven through features including loyalty programmes, special offers on tickets and merchandise and in-app games and prizes.

The countdown is on

The start of the 2020/21 season is no under two weeks away from throwing off, with the DELO EHF Champions League first to resume on Saturday 12 September.

The first scheduled match in Europe’s elite club competition sees Rostov-Don host Metz Handball. The group A match in Russia gets under way at 16:00 CEST (17:00 local time).

Later the same day, five-time champions and 2019 winners Györi Audi ETO KC get their campaign up and running with a trip to Moscow to face CSKA. Throw-off time is at 18:00 CEST.

The EHF Champions League Men 2021/21 campaign begins on Wednesday 16 September, with two matches throwing off simultaneously.

HC Meshkov Brest welcome 2019 champions HC Vardar 1961 to Belarus for a 18:45 CEST start, while in Slovenia, RK Celje Pivonarna Lasko meet Aalborg Handbold.

Visit the fixture pages for women and men to see the full list of fixtures for the new season.