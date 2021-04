EHF Congress 2021: Election overview

The following candidates have been elected at EHF Congress 2021.

EHF Executive Committee

President: Michael Wiederer (AUT)

1st Vice President: Predrag Boskovic (MNE)

Vice President Finances: Henrik La Cour (DEN)

Chairperson Competitions Commission: Bozidar Djurkovic (SRB)

Chairperson Methods Commission: Pedro Sequiera (POR)

Chairperson Beach Handball Commission: Gabriella Horvath (HUN)

Member 1: Stefan Lövgren (SWE)

Member 2: Francisco V. Blazquez Garcia (ESP)

Member 3: Franjo Bobinac (SLO)

Additional representative: Bente Aksnes (NOR)

Representative Professional Handball Board: via PHB

Representative Women's Handball Board: via WHB

Representative Nations Board: via NB

Competitions Commission

Chairperson: Bozidar Djurkovic (SRB) (elected with the EXEC)

Member Men's Competitions: Jan Kampman (DEN)

Member Women's Competitions: Diana Box Alonso (ESP)

Member Refereeing: Dragan Nachevski (MKD)

Member Men's Club Competitions: via Men's Forum Club Handball

Member Women's Club Competitions: via Women's Forum Club Handball

Methods Commission

Chairperson: Pedro Sequiera (POR)

Methods and Coaching: Monique Tijsterman (NED)

Education & Training: Patrick Luig (GER)

Youth, School Sports and Non-competitive Sports: Lidija Bojic-Cacic (CRO)

Member Development: Maria Carmen Manchado Lopez (ESP)

Beach Handball Commission:

Chairperson: Gabriella Horvath (HUN)

Event & Competitions: Marek Goralczyk (POL)

Officiating: Jiri Opava (CZE)

Game Design and Coaching: Marco Trespidi (ITA)

Development and Promotion: Mario Bernardes (POR)

EHF Comptrollers

Member 1: Robert Prettenthaler (AUT)

Member 2: Thomas Ludewig (GER)

EHF Court of Handball



President: Ioannis Karanasos (GRE)

Vice President: Andres Thiel (GER)

Vice President: Sorin-Laurentiu Dinu (ROU)

Member 1: Matea Horvat (CRO)

Member 2: Urmo Sitsi (EST)

Member 3: Shlomo Cohen (ISR)

Member 4: Alan Grima (MLT)

Member 5: André Hommen (NED)

Member 6: Yvonne Leuthold (SUI)

EHF Court of Appeal

President: Markus Plazer (AUT)

Vice President: Nicolae Vizitiu (MDA)

Member 1: Ketevan Koberidze (GEO)

Member 2: Ilona Tordai (HUN)

Member 3: Izet Gjinovci (KOS)

Member 4: Robert Czaplicki (POL)

Member 5: Milan Petronijevic (SRB)

Member 6: nominated by EXEC

Member 7: nominated by EXEC

EHF Court of Arbitration Council

President: Giorgio Tedesco (ITA)

Vice President: Remy Levy (FRA)

Vice President: via PHB/WHB

EHF Nations Committee Men

Member 1: Morten Stig Christensen (DEN)

Member 2: Ingo Meckes (SUI)

Member 3: Jari Henttonen (FIN)

Member 4: Fintan Lyons (IRL)

Member 5: Mark Schober (GER)

Member 6: Bertrand Gille (FRA)

EHF Nations Committee Women

Member 1: Nodjialem Myaro (FRA)

Member 2: Leonor Mallozi (POR)

Member 3: Paola Fiorillo (ITA)

Member 4: Pirje Orasson (EST)

Member 5: Sarka Drozdova (CZE)

Member 6: Christina Varzaru (ROU)