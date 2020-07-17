EHF Court of Handball sanctions an attempt to influence referees

The Court of Handball has reached a decision in a case in connection with the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 Group Phase match between DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs. Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR).

The referees initially nominated to officiate the match reported being approached by someone requesting undue advantages in favour of the Turkish club. The referees were thus replaced and legal proceedings were therefore opened against the identified person and the Turkish Handball Federation for attempting to influence the performance of EHF referees.

As consequence, Mr. Erdal Ceyhan is therefore suspended from participating in any activities related to international handball competitions and from holding any function within an international handball organisation for a period of two years, from the date of the decision. Furthermore, he shall pay a fine of €2,000 (two thousand Euro).

No sanction is imposed on the Turkish Federation.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.