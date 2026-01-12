EHF EURO 2026: Referee guidelines and supportive tools 
EHF EURO

EHF EURO 2026: Referee guidelines and supportive tools 

12 January 2026, 17:00

An EHF EURO every two years is an ideal milestone to evaluate how men’s handball at the highest level has evolved, as tactics advance and the speed of the game increases. 

As the sport changes, so do the challenges faced by the referees, and while the Rules of the Game must be implemented to the letter, officials at the EHF EURO 2026 will follow guidelines which highlight specific areas or aspects of a match where many crucial decisions will be made. 

This article gives fans an overview of the guidelines and explains how technology will be used to aid the referees in the decision-making process.

All participating teams at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 have been sent a comprehensive explanation of the refereeing guidelines, which are explained more briefly below and have been developed by the EHF Technical Refereeing Committee.

1. Punishments

Applying punishments, such as two-minute suspensions, is a core mechanism for maintaining fairness and safety on the court. For referees, the guidelines focus heavily on assessing each situation before punishment is handed out.

Assessing the severity of each offence, considering the defender’s intentions as well as the impact of the action on the opponent and consulting the video replay (VR) system when there is any uncertainty are just some of the steps referees are instructed to go through before making their decision. Crucially, consistency in punishment throughout the match is pivotal to ensuring fairness and safety on the court.

2. Penalty shots

Penalty shots are often decisive moments in a handball match, where precision, timing, and
psychological pressures converge. As true as that is for the players, it is too for the referees, who must analyse so many details in a split second, including whether or not the defender has illegally denied a clear scoring opportunity, whether the attacker had full control of the ball before the foul occurred and whether there were any goalkeeper infractions, illegal contact from behind or defending inside the goal area.

3. Passive play

Passive play presents unique challenges to referees as they are required to interpret whether the attacking team is actively progressing toward a goal-scoring opportunity or simply delaying play, evaluating intent and momentum.

As well as recognising physical movement and progress towards goal, referees must take the game context and score into account. This is another area where consistency is key to maintain fairness and the flow of the game.

4. Offensive foul vs. goal-area violation

To distinguish between an offensive foul committed by an attacker, and a goal-area violation committed by a defender stepping inside the goal area, the guidelines instruct referees to take the following into account: the momentum and any potential advantage gained by the attacker, as well as any provocation by the defender.

Before applying punishment, simulation on behalf of the defender or exaggerated reactions by the attacker must be considered, with referees instructed to consult VR in fast and unclear situations.

5. Steps

To differentiate between natural movements that support play and infringements that give an unfair advantage, referees are advised to pay close attention to the ‘zero-step’ concept, where players make minimal visible foot contact to hide step violations. VR should be used to check such movements in critical moments, while ensuring the player’s size, speed or run-up are not mitigating factors.

6. Overreaction by the attacker/defender

As mentioned in point four, referees must be critical of exaggerated reactions, as such behaviour can influence the game’s perception and potentially mislead referees or trigger crowd reactions. Officials must evaluate if the reaction to contact is genuine or not, and there is zero tolerance on simulation or theatrical behaviour.

7. Use of VR 

Referees use VR in unclear or fast situations to make quick, confident, and transparent decisions, enhancing precision and fairness without replacing their judgment. The guidelines emphasise that VR is there for accurate and fair decision-making, without disrupting the game flow. However, VR is a tool to support the referee's judgment, not replace it.

20250128 VR W EURO 24 Text 2

Tools and technology in use at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 will see a variety of tools and technology used at a final tournament – some of them for the first time. 

At the final weekend matches, TV viewers will be able to experience the game from the referees’ point of view via RefCam, a head-mounted camera system that provides a first-person view from the officials’ perspective. 

VR review referee announcements will also be made for the first time, giving arena spectators and TV viewers more clarity on the decisions reached. Also new for 2026, both VR reviews and live broadcasts will be shown on the cubes inside the arena, enhancing the fan experience. 

The VR system has been used successfully in elite club and international competitions for several years, providing referees the opportunity to view replays of action to assist in their decision making. 

Referees can use VR to check a wide range of instances that can occur during a match, from whether or not a goal has been scored, to potential red card offences, substitution infringements and simulation, or critical situations that can have an immediate impact on the final outcome of the game. 

Aiding the referees are the video referee assistants (VRAs), whose role is not to make decisions, but to identify potential critical incidents, select camera angles and provide replays that give the referees the best opportunity to make an informed decision. At each preliminary round match, 16 different camera angles will be available, increasing to 19 for the final round.

The referee intercom system ensures vital communication among officials will be maintained throughout EHF EURO 2026 matches, while tools to increase clarity for the officials, coaches and spectators, such as the goal-line camera system, goal-light technology, electronic team timeout buzzers and substitution area mini cams will all be used in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

