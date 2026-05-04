Which venues offer day tickets?

Alongside the existing packages, five venues now also offer day tickets for the final tournament matches: Katowice, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Bratislava, and Brno.

Day tickets are available for the preliminary round, main round and final wekeend.

What matches can I watch in each venue?

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 takes place between 3 and 20 December and is co-hosted by Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye. Tickets for group C in Antalya will become available at a later date.

Preliminary round (3–9 December)

Oradea, ROU: group A (Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, Iceland)

Cluj-Napoca, ROU: group B (Norway, Romania, Switzerland, North Macedonia)

Brno, CZE: group D (Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, Croatia)

Katowice, POL: group E (France, Poland, Faroe Islands, Ukraine)

Bratislava, SVK: group F (Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, Serbia)

Main round (10–16 December)

Cluj-Napoca, ROU: group I

Katowice, POL: group II

Final weekend (18–20 December)

Katowice, POL

How can I stay updated and secure my ticket?

Go to the official EHF ticketing website to check out prices and book your day ticket now, or opt for one of the other packages available.

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