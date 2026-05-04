Day tickets for Women's EHF EURO 2026 on sale now

Day tickets for Women's EHF EURO 2026 on sale now

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European Handball Federation
04 May 2026, 12:00

Fans who want to witness their favourite teams live at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 can now secure their day tickets for five of the final tournament venues, available for purchase here.

Which venues offer day tickets?

Alongside the existing packages, five venues now also offer day tickets for the final tournament matches: Katowice, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Bratislava, and Brno.

Day tickets are available for the preliminary round, main round and final wekeend.

What matches can I watch in each venue?

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 takes place between 3 and 20 December and is co-hosted by Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye. Tickets for group C in Antalya will become available at a later date.

Preliminary round (3–9 December)

Oradea, ROU: group A (Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, Iceland)

Cluj-Napoca, ROU: group B (Norway, Romania, Switzerland, North Macedonia)

Brno, CZE: group D (Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, Croatia)

Katowice, POL: group E (France, Poland, Faroe Islands, Ukraine)

Bratislava, SVK: group F (Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, Serbia)

Main round (10–16 December)

Cluj-Napoca, ROU: group I

Katowice, POL: group II

Final weekend (18–20 December)

Katowice, POL

How can I stay updated and secure my ticket?

Go to the official EHF ticketing website to check out prices and book your day ticket now, or opt for one of the other packages available.

Subscribe to our ticket alert and be the first to receive the latest information!

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