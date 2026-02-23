EHF European Cup and youth competitions in spotlight on day of draws

Next up, at 11:30 CET, will be the draws for the men's and women's EHF Youth Club Trophy qualification tournaments. Following the success of the inaugural Youth Club Trophy in 2025 which featured a men's competition, a women's tournament has been added for 2026.

The draws for both events will determine semi-final pairings, as 16 of the best M18 and W18 club teams from across Europe aim to reach the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 and Raiffheisen Bank EHF FINAL4, respectively. All the information on the draws can be found here.

Finally, at 14:00 CET, the attention shifts from youth club handball to youth national team events. This summer will see men's YAC take centre stage, with the EHF EURO and two EHF Championships being held in both the M20 and M18 categories.

For full information on the hosts, participants and procedures regarding all six YAC events, click here.

All the draws throughout the day can be watched live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.