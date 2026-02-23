EHF European Cup and youth competitions in spotlight on day of draws

EHF European Cup and youth competitions in spotlight on day of draws

23 February 2026, 15:00

All eyes will be on the EHF's European Handball House in Vienna on Tuesday 24 February, as it plays host to draw events for the EHF European Cup Men, the EHF Youth Club Trophy and upcoming Younger Age Category (YAC) national team competitions.

Beginning at 11:00 CET, all the draws will be streamed live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.

First up at 11:00 CET on the mammoth day of draws will be the EHF European Cup Men, which after the second legs of last weekend's ties has reached the quarter-final stage.

The eight teams left will be paired into four two-legged ties as the straight knockout tournament continues. For further information on the quarter-final draw and the teams who are still in the race to be crowned EHF European Cup Men champions, read our full draw preview.

Next up, at 11:30 CET, will be the draws for the men's and women's EHF Youth Club Trophy qualification tournaments. Following the success of the inaugural Youth Club Trophy in 2025 which featured a men's competition, a women's tournament has been added for 2026.

The draws for both events will determine semi-final pairings, as 16 of the best M18 and W18 club teams from across Europe aim to reach the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 and Raiffheisen Bank EHF FINAL4, respectively. All the information on the draws can be found here.

Finally, at 14:00 CET, the attention shifts from youth club handball to youth national team events. This summer will see men's YAC take centre stage, with the EHF EURO and two EHF Championships being held in both the M20 and M18 categories.

For full information on the hosts, participants and procedures regarding all six YAC events, click here.

All the draws throughout the day can be watched live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Photos © EUROKINISSI PHOTOPRESS AGENCY, Lithuanian Handball Federation

