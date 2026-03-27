Europe’s top talents on the road to Cologne

Europe’s top talents on the road to Cologne

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EHF / Björn Pazen
27 March 2026, 11:00

Only days before the “Road to Cologne” continues for teams remaining in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, with the play-offs beginning, another race to the city on the Rhine gets underway.

For the second time, after the competition’s debut in 2025, the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men will bring Europe’s top talents to the international club court. It begins with four qualification tournaments, in Bucharest, Porec, Szeged and Veszprém.

A total of 16 sides compete for four tickets to final tournament in Cologne, headlined by the final in LANXESS arena on 14 June, right before the 3/4 placement match at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. The Youth Club Trophy semi-finals, on 13 April, and the 3/4 placement match, on 14 April, will be played in Dormagen.

The qualification tournaments are comprised of the U18 teams of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, including the four sides that were part of the inaugural final tournament last year: Winners GOG from Denmark, finalists Veszprém, bronze medallists Barça and Eurofarm Pelister. The four qualification tournaments will be played between 28 March and 3 April, with the winner of each progressing to Cologne.

Live streams of all matches are available via EHFTV.

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 1

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU), GOG (DEN), Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), HBC Nantes (FRA)

28–29 March 2026, Bucharest, live on EHFTV 

  • hosts CS Dinamo Bucuresti lock horns with defending champions GOG in the first semi-final on Saturday at 15:00 CET
  • Dinamo hosted one of the qualification tournaments in 2025, and missed the title-deciding weekend narrowly, losing the tournament against Eurofarm Pelister 36:37
  • after eliminating the German sides Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg in the qualification tournament in 2025, GOG were the dominant team at the final tournament, beating Eurofarm Pelister 36:21 in the semi and Veszprém 37:28 in the final
  • in the second semi-final on Saturday at 17:30 CET, Sporting CP face HBC Nantes; the sides duelled in the 2025 qualification tournament in Barcelona, with Sporting beating Nantes 29:22
  • last year, Nantes lost their semi against Barça 43:27, while Sporting were defeated 34:31 by Paris
  • on Sunday, 29 March, the 3/4 placement match will throw off at 15:00 CEST, followed by the final at 17:30 CEST

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QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 2

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN), HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD), HC Zagreb (CRO), Füchse Berlin (GER)

30–31 March 2026, Porec, live on EHFTV

  • Aalborg Håndbold versus HC Eurofarm Pelister is the pairing of the first semi-final on Monday at 12:00 CEST
  • two-time EHF Champions League finalists Aalborg Håndbold will see their U18 side debut in the EHF Youth Club Trophy
  • Eurofarm Pelister made it to the final tournament in 2025, finishing fourth, after defeats against GOG and Barça and following victory in the qualification tournament in Bucharest
  • HC Zagreb will face Füchse Berlin in the second semi-final on Monday at 14:30 CEST
  • Zagreb finished third at the 2025 qualification tournament in Veszprém after losing the semi against Szeged 26:20 and beating Serbian side Vojvodina 43:41 in the placement match
  • Berlin hosted a qualification tournament in 2025 and made it to the final after a 33:31 win against Sävehof, but were chanceless against GOG, suffering a 40:33 defeat
  • the 3/4 placement match will throw off at 14:00 CEST on 31 March, followed by the final at 16:30 CEST

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 3

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN), Barça (ESP), Kolstad Håndball (NOR), Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

31 March–1 April 2026, Szeged, live on EHFTV

  • competition debutants Kolstad Håndball will meet Orlen Wisla Plock to open the tournament in Szeged with the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST on 31 March
  • Plock hope for their first victory in the EHF Youth Club Trophy after their two defeats in the qualification tournament in 2025, against Bucharest (31:28) in the semi and Kielce (32:27) in the 3/4 placement match
  • in the second semi-final, hosts OTP Bank - PICK Szeged lock horns with Barça at 18:00 CEST
  • Szeged were close to reaching the trophy weekend last year, but lost to their arch-rivals Veszprém in the qualification tournament final (31:30) after winning the semi against Zagreb 26:20
  • Barça were part of the final weekend in 2025, where they lost a thrilling semi-final against Veszprém 43:42 after overtime; they won the qualification tournament on home ground thanks to victories over Paris and Nantes
  • the winner of the tournament will be decided in the final at 17:00 CEST on 1 April, before the 3/4 placement match at 15:00 CEST

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QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 4

Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN), KSS Iskra Kielce (POL), SC Magdeburg (GER), Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)

2–3 April 2026, Veszprém, live on EHFTV

  • the U18 teams of two past EHF Champions League Men winners and two Champions League finalists fight for a ticket to Cologne
  • in the first semi-final, SC Magdeburg duel with Paris Saint-Germain Handball on Thursday at 13:30 CEST — three weeks after the senior teams met in an EHF Champions League clash won by PSG
  • in 2025, Magdeburg lost their qualification tournament semi-final against eventual trophy winners GOG 38:36 and then beat Sävehof 35:31 to finish third
  • Paris made it to the final of their qualification tournament after beating Sporting 34:31, but then lost clearly to hosts Barça, 37:28
  • in a match between the clubs that played the memorable EHF Champions League 2015/16 final, Veszprém Handball Academy face KSS Iskra Kielce at 16:00 CEST
  • Veszprém won their qualification tournament in 2025 after beating Szeged in the final, then were the lucky semi-final winners against Barça in overtime — but GOG were too strong in the final, beating the Hungarian side 37:28
  • Kielce finished third in their 2025 qualification tournament after a 37:29 defeat in the semi-final against Eurofarm Pelister and a 32:27 win against Polish rivals Plock in the 3/4 placement match
  • on 3 April, the placement match throws off at 15:30 CEST; the ticket to Cologne will be decided in the final at 18:00 CEST

Photos © kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja; CS Dinamo Bucuresti; One Veszprém HC

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