A total of 16 sides compete for four tickets to final tournament in Cologne, headlined by the final in LANXESS arena on 14 June, right before the 3/4 placement match at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. The Youth Club Trophy semi-finals, on 13 April, and the 3/4 placement match, on 14 April, will be played in Dormagen.

The qualification tournaments are comprised of the U18 teams of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, including the four sides that were part of the inaugural final tournament last year: Winners GOG from Denmark, finalists Veszprém, bronze medallists Barça and Eurofarm Pelister. The four qualification tournaments will be played between 28 March and 3 April, with the winner of each progressing to Cologne.

Live streams of all matches are available via EHFTV.

QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 1

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU), GOG (DEN), Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), HBC Nantes (FRA)

28–29 March 2026, Bucharest, live on EHFTV