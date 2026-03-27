A total of 16 sides compete for four tickets to final tournament in Cologne, headlined by the final in LANXESS arena on 14 June, right before the 3/4 placement match at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026. The Youth Club Trophy semi-finals, on 13 April, and the 3/4 placement match, on 14 April, will be played in Dormagen.
The qualification tournaments are comprised of the U18 teams of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, including the four sides that were part of the inaugural final tournament last year: Winners GOG from Denmark, finalists Veszprém, bronze medallists Barça and Eurofarm Pelister. The four qualification tournaments will be played between 28 March and 3 April, with the winner of each progressing to Cologne.
Live streams of all matches are available via EHFTV.
QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENT 1
CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU), GOG (DEN), Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR), HBC Nantes (FRA)
28–29 March 2026, Bucharest, live on EHFTV
- hosts CS Dinamo Bucuresti lock horns with defending champions GOG in the first semi-final on Saturday at 15:00 CET
- Dinamo hosted one of the qualification tournaments in 2025, and missed the title-deciding weekend narrowly, losing the tournament against Eurofarm Pelister 36:37
- after eliminating the German sides Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg in the qualification tournament in 2025, GOG were the dominant team at the final tournament, beating Eurofarm Pelister 36:21 in the semi and Veszprém 37:28 in the final
- in the second semi-final on Saturday at 17:30 CET, Sporting CP face HBC Nantes; the sides duelled in the 2025 qualification tournament in Barcelona, with Sporting beating Nantes 29:22
- last year, Nantes lost their semi against Barça 43:27, while Sporting were defeated 34:31 by Paris
- on Sunday, 29 March, the 3/4 placement match will throw off at 15:00 CEST, followed by the final at 17:30 CEST