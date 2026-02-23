Draw to reveal path to EHF European Cup Men trophy

Draw to reveal path to EHF European Cup Men trophy

23 February 2026, 10:00

The EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 Last 16 concluded over the weekend with eight hard-fought clashes and the remaining participants are now looking forward to the next phases of the competition. The draw event for the quarter-finals and semi-finals is set to take place on Tuesday 24 February, at 11:00 CET, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Eight teams from eight countries booked their tickets for the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 quarter-finals, as the journey towards the coveted title is about to get even more tense.

The quarter-final line-up is spearheaded by Greek side Olympiacos SFP, who finished as runners-up in the 2023/24 season, and former EHF Champions League winners RK Celje Pivovarna Laško from Slovenia.

Last season’s semi-finalists, HC Izvidac from Bosnia and Herzegovina, are once again aiming for the trophy, while Czech club HCB Karvina have returned to the quarter-finals after failing to qualify in the previous two seasons. 

Romanian side ACS HC Buzau 2012 are in their maiden European season, but have already shown great determination after overcoming a deficit during the weekend to clinch a victory and a quarter-final berth. GRK Ohrid from North Macedonia, MOL Tatabanya KC from Hungary and Nilüfer BSK from Türkiye complete the list of quarter-finalists.

The draw on Tuesday 24 February, at 11:00 CET, will decide the quarter-final and semi-final ties. Live streaming will be available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 quarter-finalists

ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU)
GRK Ohrid (MKD)
HC Izvidac (BIH)
HCB Karvina (CZE)
MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN)
Nilüfer BSK (TUR)
Olympiacos SFP (GRE)
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 28/29 March, with the return leg to be played on 4/5 April. Once the remaining four participants are decided, the semi-finals will take place in April/May.

