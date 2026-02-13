Györ have locked up a top-two spot in group A, leading the table with 22 points, ahead of Metz Handball on 20 and Esbjerg on 17 points. Metz will claim the second spot if they beat BV Borussia Dortmund this weekend — if not, then Esbjerg are still in with a chance, as Metz and Esbjerg have a direct duel in the concluding round 14 coming up next week.

The MOTW between Esbjerg and Györ on Saturday evening (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CET) promises fireworks as Esbjerg have never beaten the Hungarian champions yet, losing all their 11 previous top-flight clashes.





1. A decade of dominance

The numbers ahead of the duel are heavily on Györ’s side and if you are an Esbjerg fan, just hearing the opponents’ name can make you feel discouraged. Across 11 meetings since February 2017, Esbjerg have yet to taste victory against Györ.

The aggregate score of 326:289 in Györ’s favour masks a painful truth — seven of those defeats came by just one or two goals, suggesting Esbjerg have been so close on multiple occasions yet somehow always found a way to lose.

The reverse fixture in round 2 last September followed the familiar story: Györ edged it 31:30 after the match was level at 15:15 at half-time and Esbjerg were even in front 30:29 with little more than a minute to go.