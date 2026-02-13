2. The bronze medal thriller
Not just in the group phase or in the main round, these two teams have also met four times at the EHF FINAL4 — the season’s ultimate spectacle. The 2022 semi-final saw Györ win 32:27 upon Esbjerg’s first appearance in Budapest and it set the tone for years of Danish heartbreak.
A year later, they met in the hunt for the bronze medal. Esbjerg trailed 16:9 at half-time, mounted a comeback to push Györ all the way, but ultimately fell short by a single goal (28:27) in a nail-biting finish.
The teams met again in the 2024 and 2025 semi-finals — with Györ again winning by a single goal both times (24:23 and 29:28, respectively). The Hungarian side went on to lift the trophy on both occasions, and Esbjerg finally saw light at the end of the tunnel as they claimed two consecutive bronze medals, beating Metz both times.
3. Players who know both worlds
Four notable players have experienced life on both sides of this duel, bringing insider knowledge to the mix — two Danes and two Norwegians, split between the two clubs. Now in her fourth season with Esbjerg, Nora Mørk spent three years with Györ — 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 — and lifted the EHF Champions League trophy all three times.
Alongside the Norwegian star, Danish left back Line Haugsted is playing in her second season with Esbjerg, having joined directly from Györ after their title triumph in 2024.
On the other side of the court, Norwegian left back Kristine Breistøl went the opposite way from Haugsted’s, as they swapped clubs two years ago. Breistøl moved to Hungary after six seasons with Esbjerg and she quickly became an important piece of the puzzle, winning the EHF Champions League in her first season with Györ.
The fourth player sharing the experience will not be on court this MOTW: Sandra Toft. The Danish goalkeeper, who is on maternity leave, played for Esbjerg in 2017-19 and arrived in Györ prior to the 2023/24 season.