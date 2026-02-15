European Cup Men returns with a roller-coaster weekend

· Konjuh Zivinice and ACS HC Buzau 2012 proved once again that handball is a game of runs. After an even starting period, the hosts created a five-goal gap after 13 minutes (9:4) due to a 6:0 run from minutes eight to thirteen. The visitors came back with a 4:0 run to close the gap and were able to top that shortly after half-time (16:12) to get back level with a 5:0 run. During the second half, the match was neck-and-neck with a slight advantage for Buzau. However, the hosts bit back to take the lead inside the last ten minutes, with the help of another 4:0 run and three goals from their top scorer Rijad Sinanovic (eight goals in total). Zivinice celebrate a 28:26 win, but it is all to play for in Romania next week.

· HCB Karvina also enjoy a two-goal advantage after the first leg, beating Balatonfüredi KSE 30:28 at home; Karvina goalkeeper Petr Mokroš had a stunning performance, collecting 17 saves (39.53 per cent), while teammate Michal Zarsky added two saves from four shots to win the battle between the posts 19:10 against the Hungarian duo

· in a duel between two former EHF Champions League sides, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško beat Besiktas JK 39:34 at home; Uroš Milićević, Aljuš Anžic, and Mai Marguc combined for 23 goals for the Slovenian side; Besiktas were hampered by 14 technical faults, double the amount of Celje; Matej Ašanin collected 15 saves (35.71 per cent) to keep the Turkish side’s hopes alive

· the second team from Türkiye could also not win their first leg, as SKKP Handball Brno beat Nilüfer BSK 29:26 in Czechia; Nilüfer were more efficient, but made too many mistakes, as they lost the turnover battle 11:6; Brno centre back Alexandr Moješcik took matters into his own hands, taking 17 shots and scoring eight goals, crowning him top-scorer of the match

· GRK Ohrid from North Macedonia celebrate another decisive win, beating HC Dukla Praha 30:21 at home; Darko Đukić and Ante Ivanković combined for 15 goals, with Kristian Pilipovic in goal adding 12 saves (37.5 per cent); the Czech visitors were only able to score on 31 per cent of their attacks and 51 per cent of their shots

· Olympiacos SFP also enjoy a nine-goal advantage after beating BK-46 from Finland 39:30 at home; Savvas Savvas scored 12 goals for the Greek hosts, while new addition Julius Kühn, EHF EURO 2016 champion with Germany, added six goals in his EHF European Cup debut; Sebastian Säkkinen scored double-digit goals (ten) for the visitors, who could have needed a stronger goalkeeping performance (17 per cent)

· HC Izvidac and RK Trimo Trebnje squared off in the sole match on Sunday; the home side from Bosnia and Herzegovina dictated the match throughout the 60 minutes, without pulling away massively; Izvidac’s biggest lead was four goals (18:14) after 33 minutes; Trebnje were able to close the gap back to one goal three times during the second half, but travel back home to Slovenia with a 28:31 defeat; Diano Ćeško scored seven goals and added five assists for the home side