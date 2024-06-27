20240627

EHF Excellence Awards 2024: These are the season’s best players

27 June 2024, 18:20

The European Handball Federation has announced on Thursday, 27 June the winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2024, the EHF’s annual awards to honour the best handball players of the season.

From 11 to 23 June, players, coaches, selected handball journalists and the fans were invited to have their say and every stakeholder group’s vote accounted for 25 per cent of the final result.

For every position on the playing court – left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing, line player, goalkeeper – and the best defender there had been seven players nominated based on their performances in the 2023/24 season on the national team as well as on the club level.

The winners are:

Women’s Team of the Season 2023/24

Left wing: Chloé Valentini – France / Metz Handball

Chloé Valentini had a stellar 2023/24, scoring 97 goals for Metz on their way to the EHF FINAL4 Women, and 45 as France easily qualified for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

Left back: Henny Reistad – Norway / Team Esbjerg

For a third year in a row Henny Reistad scored over 100 goals in the EHF Champions League Women, and also picked up the IHF World Player of the Year award, cementing her position as one of the undisputed best female players in the world.

Centre back: Stine Oftedal – Norway / Györi Audi ETO KC

In her final club season, Stine Oftedal lifted the EHF Champions League trophy for a third time, playing an integral role for Györ throughout the year and being named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024. She hopes to retire after the Olympic Games with the only title that has so far eluded her.

Right back: Anna Vyakhireva – Russia / Vipers Kristiansand

In her second season at Vipers, Anna Vykahireva showed her importance for the Norwegian club. The dynamic right back became the top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women with 113 goals across the season.

Right wing: Viktoria Györi-Lukacs – Hungary / Györi Audi ETO KC

Viktoria Györi-Lukacs plays in a team of stars but stood out throughout the season, playing a leading role in the EHF FINAL4 Women particularly as Györ took the title once again. She also scored 20 goals on the way to Women’s EHF EURO 2024 qualification for Hungary.

Line player: Sarah Bouktit – France / Metz Handball

It’s hard to believe Sarah Bouktit is still only 21. Her importance for both Metz Handball and the French national team was demonstrated this season, as she became the joint third-best scorer of the EHF Champions League (alongside Henny Reistad) and helped France to qualify for another EHF EURO.

Goalkeeper: Sandra Toft – Denmark / Györi Audi ETO KC

When it’s crunch time, there are few better people to have in goal than Sandra Toft. The Dane stood firm for Györ throughout the EHF Champions League season, and was particularly key for her team in the EHF FINAL4 semi-final when she made 13 saves to take them to the final.

Defender: Line Haugsted – Denmark / Györi Audi ETO KC

Left back Line Haugsted won the EHF Champions League for the first time in 2024 with Györ, and her defensive skills were notable during the year and in the EHF FINAL4 weekend. She also plays a key role in the stalwart Danish defence.

Men’s Team of the Season 2023/24


Left wing: Emil Jakobsen – Denmark / SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Emil Jakobsen was named MVP of the EHF Finals Men 2024 after his 18 goals across the weekend helped SG Flensburg-Handewitt to the EHF European League trophy. Jakobsen was also the second top scorer for Denmark as they won Men’s EHF EURO 2024 silver.

Left back: Elohim Prandi – France / Paris Saint-Germain Handball

His astonishing direct free throw in the final seconds of normal time in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-final against Sweden will give Elohim Prandi a place in the history books, but he also stepped up for Paris Saint-Germain last season, scoring 87 goals in the EHF Champions League.

Centre back: Felix Claar – Sweden / SC Magdeburg

Felix Claar showed his qualities as a goalscorer and a tactician in 2023/24, netting 38 times for EHF EURO 2024 bronze medallists Sweden, and 85 for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 participants SC Magdeburg in the EHF Champions League.

Right back: Dika Mem – France / Barça

Barça captain and France star Dika Mem had quite a year, winning both the EHF EURO 2024 and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Mem made a difference every time he stepped on court, and finished the season with 106 EHF Champions League and 49 EHF EURO goals.

Right wing: Hans Lindberg – Denmark / Füchse Berlin

As one of Denmark’s key penalty takers and a dynamic wing player, Hans Lindberg was an integral part of his team’s EHF EURO silver medal this year, as well as stepping up for EHF European League men runners-up Füchse Berlin throughout the competition.

Line player: Ludovic Fabregas – France / Veszprém HC

Named the EHF EURO 2024 All-star line player, Ludovic Fabregas was essential for France’s romp to victory in Germany in January. He has also proved to be a vital signing for Veszprém, fitting instantly into the Hungarian side after moving from Barça in 2023.

Goalkeeper: Emil Nielsen – Denmark / Barça

Unflappable in goal, Emil Nielsen was one of both Denmark and Barça’s key weapons this season. The 27-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and his TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 semi-final performance – saving nearly 47 per cent of shots – was simply outstanding.

Defender: Magnus Saugstrup – Denmark / SC Magdeburg

Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team defender Magnus Saugstrup earns another deserved accolade following his year standing firm for Denmark and SC Magdeburg. The 195cm-tall line player is a wall in the defence for club and country.

In a next step, out of the seven playing positions and the best defender, a season MVP is selected for both genders.

These two MVPs will be announced and awarded at a gala event on 14 December 2024 in Vienna at the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

Furthermore, the respective season's two best beach handball players – one man, one woman – of the past season as well as the best male and the best female rookies will be awarded at the gala.

Photos © kolektiff images

