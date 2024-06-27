EHF Excellence Awards 2024: These are the season’s best players

From 11 to 23 June, players, coaches, selected handball journalists and the fans were invited to have their say and every stakeholder group’s vote accounted for 25 per cent of the final result.

For every position on the playing court – left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing, line player, goalkeeper – and the best defender there had been seven players nominated based on their performances in the 2023/24 season on the national team as well as on the club level.

The winners are:

Women’s Team of the Season 2023/24

Left wing: Chloé Valentini – France / Metz Handball

Chloé Valentini had a stellar 2023/24, scoring 97 goals for Metz on their way to the EHF FINAL4 Women, and 45 as France easily qualified for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

Left back: Henny Reistad – Norway / Team Esbjerg

For a third year in a row Henny Reistad scored over 100 goals in the EHF Champions League Women, and also picked up the IHF World Player of the Year award, cementing her position as one of the undisputed best female players in the world.

Centre back: Stine Oftedal – Norway / Györi Audi ETO KC

In her final club season, Stine Oftedal lifted the EHF Champions League trophy for a third time, playing an integral role for Györ throughout the year and being named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024. She hopes to retire after the Olympic Games with the only title that has so far eluded her.

Right back: Anna Vyakhireva – Russia / Vipers Kristiansand

In her second season at Vipers, Anna Vykahireva showed her importance for the Norwegian club. The dynamic right back became the top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women with 113 goals across the season.

Right wing: Viktoria Györi-Lukacs – Hungary / Györi Audi ETO KC

Viktoria Györi-Lukacs plays in a team of stars but stood out throughout the season, playing a leading role in the EHF FINAL4 Women particularly as Györ took the title once again. She also scored 20 goals on the way to Women’s EHF EURO 2024 qualification for Hungary.

Line player: Sarah Bouktit – France / Metz Handball

It’s hard to believe Sarah Bouktit is still only 21. Her importance for both Metz Handball and the French national team was demonstrated this season, as she became the joint third-best scorer of the EHF Champions League (alongside Henny Reistad) and helped France to qualify for another EHF EURO.

Goalkeeper: Sandra Toft – Denmark / Györi Audi ETO KC

When it’s crunch time, there are few better people to have in goal than Sandra Toft. The Dane stood firm for Györ throughout the EHF Champions League season, and was particularly key for her team in the EHF FINAL4 semi-final when she made 13 saves to take them to the final.

Defender: Line Haugsted – Denmark / Györi Audi ETO KC

Left back Line Haugsted won the EHF Champions League for the first time in 2024 with Györ, and her defensive skills were notable during the year and in the EHF FINAL4 weekend. She also plays a key role in the stalwart Danish defence.