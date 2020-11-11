EHF extends partnership with (Un)informed Handball Hour for Women’s EHF EURO 2020 podcast

The European Handball Federation has come together with the (Un)informed Handball Hour again to offer the official EHF podcast at this December’s Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

Every second day, Irish trio, Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh, will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the championship.

This partnership began at January’s Men’s EHF EURO and was deemed a success with an array of high-profile players, coaches and experts featuring on the podcast, which enjoyed a broad listenership across 130 countries.

The EHF EURO podcast will be available in English on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify and acast as well as being embedded on eurohandball.com.

“Following the success of the partnership in January, which offered something new to our wide-ranging coverage, we are committed to keeping the podcast as part of this championship and bring their passion and knowledge of the sport to this EHF EURO,” says Thomas Schoeneich, Director Media and Communications for the European Handball Federation.

The first of a series of pre-championship podcasts will be released on Thursday 12 November, featuring four-time World Handball Player of the Year and Romanian superstar Cristina Neagu, who will speak about the games and events which changed her life.

The (Un)Informed Handball Hour started as a podcast project in 2017. During the Women’s EHF EURO, they will have aired their 100th podcast, covering all aspects of European and worldwide handball.