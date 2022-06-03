EHF FINAL4 Women 2022 flash quotes

Media call: Team Esbjerg

Sanna Solberg-Isaksen, left wing:

On Team Esbjerg's debut at the EHF FINAL4:

"We enjoy to be here, we've been working for this the whole season, and it's just fun.

"It's crazy big. It's the hugest thing that the club has been a part of. We've been working like this and taking one step at a time, and we were hoping that we'd be here during some more years, and now already we are here this year."

On being named as All-star Team left wing:

"I'm a little surprised, but it's on of the biggst things you can be a part of, so it's really big for me.

"I didn't expect it."

On playing her sister Silje, goalkeeper for Györ, in the semi-final:



"We've played against each other in the EHF (Cup) final, when she was in Siófok, two games there in the final. That's the only games we've played against each other. We really choose the right games.

"It will be exciting, and I guess I will be a little nervous to play against her.

"We were hoping maybe meet in the final, but that's not the case now. It's big for both of us and our family that both are here."

On the semi-final:

"It will be a tough game, really tough. Györ have the best team on paper and everyone is maybe expecting them to win, but they also have the big pressure by losing this game last year (against Vipers). They really want to win this year.

"Still I think we have a chance, we never met them in several years, so we don't really know how we'll be against each other. It will be so exciting and I hope it will be an exciting game and almost equal in the end."