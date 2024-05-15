EHF FINAL4 Women officials named

Romanian referees Cristina Lovin and Simona Raluca Stancu have been selected to lead the final at MVM Dome on Sunday 2 June. Lovin and Stancu are an internationally experienced duo, who also officiated at the EHF Finals Women in Graz last year, when they were in charge of one of the semi-finals, at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship, and at one of the Olympic Qualification Tournaments, in Germany, last April.
The full line-up of officials for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024:
Saturday 1 June
Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST
Team Esbjerg vs Györi Audi ETO KC
- Referees: Eskil Braseth / Leif Andre Sundet – NOR
- Delegates: Lidija Bojic-Cacic – CRO (EHF Methods Commission) and Marco Trespidi – ITA (EHF Beach Handball Commission)
Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST
Metz Handball vs SG BBM Bietigheim
- Referees: Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra – MNE
- Delegates: Urmo Sitsi – EST (EHF Court of Handball) and Zigmars Sondors – LAT (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)
Sunday 2 June
3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST
Loser SF1 vs loser SF2
- Referees: William Weijmans / Rick Wolbertus – NED
Final, 18:00 CEST
Winner SF1 vs winner SF2
- Referees: Cristina Lovin / Simona Raluca Stancu – ROU
