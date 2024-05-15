20240515

EHF FINAL4 Women officials named

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
15 May 2024, 14:03

The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, Hungary, on 1/2 June 2024.

Romanian referees Cristina Lovin and Simona Raluca Stancu have been selected to lead the final at MVM Dome on Sunday 2 June. Lovin and Stancu are an internationally experienced duo, who also officiated at the EHF Finals Women in Graz last year, when they were in charge of one of the semi-finals, at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship, and at one of the Olympic Qualification Tournaments, in Germany, last April.

The full line-up of officials for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024:

Saturday 1 June

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST
Team Esbjerg vs Györi Audi ETO KC
- Referees: Eskil Braseth / Leif Andre Sundet – NOR
- Delegates: Lidija Bojic-Cacic – CRO (EHF Methods Commission) and Marco Trespidi – ITA (EHF Beach Handball Commission)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST
Metz Handball vs SG BBM Bietigheim
- Referees: Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra – MNE
- Delegates: Urmo Sitsi – EST (EHF Court of Handball) and Zigmars Sondors – LAT (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Sunday 2 June

3/4 placement match, 15:00 CEST
Loser SF1 vs loser SF2
- Referees: William Weijmans / Rick Wolbertus – NED

Final, 18:00 CEST
Winner SF1 vs winner SF2
- Referees: Cristina Lovin / Simona Raluca Stancu – ROU

 

Foto © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20210720 PS 258864 X3
Previous Article Groups set for preliminary round of W16 European Open

Latest news

More News