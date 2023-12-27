Siege mentality brings Targu Jiu to European League

Now, CSM Targu Jiu are making history with their debut in the group phase of the EHF European League Women, after securing a 55:50 aggregate win against Swedish side Önnereds HK in qualification round 3.

“Nobody thought that we were going to be here, not even us, to be honest, therefore it is a huge pride and a huge performance for Targu Jiu just to be here. We are quite a small team, who always wanted to go higher and higher, therefore this is just the climax of our journey here,” says coach Liviu Andries.

Andries is no stranger to Targu Jiu, having coached the men’s team in two stints, between 2004 and 2009 and between 2011 and 2016. During that time the club made four appearances in European competitions: three times in the Men’s EHF Cup and once in the EHF Men’s Cup Winners’ Cup.

He was there when Energia Targu Jiu made their European debut – the first team from the city to ever play in an European competition in handball – and now is on CSM’s bench in their maiden European season.

“It is something amazing, especially the way we got here, via the Romanian Cup, where we played the final against CSM Bucuresti. Nobody believed that we could get here, but it really is a huge performance,” Andries says.

“One week before the semi-final against Gloria Bistrița, we lost by 21 goals against them in the league, but then we bounced back, we kind of tricked them into thinking we could not do better, and we won that semi-final of the Romanian Cup on their court.

“That siege mentality, the belief that we can do anything we set our minds on, this was what brought us further and made us perform and I hope to see that in Europe too.”