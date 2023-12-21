EHF and Josera agree sleeve sponsorship deal for Men’s EHF EURO 2024

The cooperation will see the brand’s logo appear on the sleeve advertising of every player and every team of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, which throws off in Germany on 10 January 2024.

In addition to worldwide brand exposure across 65 matches of the event, through both sleeve and LED advertising, the company will reach handball fans through digital activations on the EHF’s owned and operated channels.

Josera’s products will also be promoted to the one million fans expected to visit the event’s six venues – Düsseldorf, Mannheim, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne – through promotion stands and half-time on-court activities.

At matches of the German team, Josera mascot “Seppl” will be present in the arena to cheer together with the fans. The company will additionally offer a competition in which the customers can win tickets for selected matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are delighted to welcome Josera as Partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and are convinced that the brand will use the biggest European handball platform to reach their target audiences and strengthen their position on the international market. We hope that the upcoming EHF EURO proves to be the start of a long-term cooperation with Josera.”



Stefan Seitz , Josera Marketing Manager, said: “The partnership is a great opportunity for us to associate the Josera brand with one of Europe's top sporting events. At the Josera brand, we always have the highest quality standards, which is what connects us to the 2024 European Handball Championships: true European top sport at the highest level.

“We would like to give the brand an additional positive boost and increase international attention for our pet food brand. The presence on one of the largest European handball stages is therefore an important strategic step for us in order to drive Josera's growth in 2024.”



About Josera



Josera means passion - for our dogs, cats and horses, for premium quality from Germany and for sustainable solutions. As a pet food specialist, Josera petfood has over 80 years of experience. And the team uses this to provide our four-legged friends with food that meets their needs throughout their entire lives: from puppies and kittens to seniors, from leisurely connoisseurs to athletes - even with very special requirements.

No genetically modified ingredients are used. In addition, every recipe for our dry and wet food does not contain the addition of artificial colours and flavours. The best recipes, high-quality ingredients, modern, climate-friendly production and continuous quality controls in our own laboratory ensure the highest level of acceptance and tolerability. This is Josera – super premium pet food.



About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the governing body for handball in Europe. With 50 member federations and two associated federations, the EHF is responsible for a wide range of tasks and activities from promotion, development and education through to the organisation of high profile competitions and events including the EHF EURO and EHF Champions League. The headquarters of the federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are in Vienna, Austria.

Media enquiries

Thomas Schöneich

EHF Director Media and Communications

Phone: +43 664 88 222 508

Mail: schoeneich@eurohandball.com

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff