EHF Marketing and its long-term partner SELECT Sport have agreed to continue their contract to supply official match balls and equipment for Europe’s top club competitions, the EHF Champions League and EHF European League.

The deal has been extended for another four seasons, from 2024/25 until 2027/28, and was signed at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest on 2 June 2024.

SELECT has been the official ball supplier for club competitions since 2016. The agreement extension resulted from the flourishing partnership that EHF Marketing and SELECT have previously enjoyed.

The signing of the contract was accompanied by the official announcement at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024, during the half-time break of the 3rd place match.

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to prolong our cooperation with long-standing partner SELECT. At EHF Marketing, we seek only the best for the premium club competitions, so it was a natural step to prolong our successful partnership with the Danish brand. Europe’s best players must play with the best handball on the market and SELECT delivers the quality product we seek.”

Peter Knap, SELECT Sport CEO, stated: “We are very pleased to announce that we have extended our strong cooperation with EHF Marketing for another four years. SELECT has been delivering the official match balls to the EHF Marketing for eight seasons. Together, we have ensured that the handball games in the best club competitions are always played with top-quality handballs. At SELECT, we look forward to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 and to seeing the SELECT handballs used by the world's best players.”

Malene Hougaard Stokholm, SELECT Sport Head of international e-commerce and marketing, said: "From a marketing perspective, we highly value our collaboration with the EHF Marketing, as it significantly enhances our brand presence and allows us to be showcased on their prominent platforms.”

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff images