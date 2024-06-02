Esbjerg finally break duck at the EHF FINAL4 to finish third

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 37:33 (18:18)

this was the highest-scoring 3/4 placement match in the history of the EHF FINAL4 Women, beating the previous record set in 2014, when Vardar and FC Midtjylland combined for 65 goals

Esbjerg secured their maiden win in the EHF FINAL4, after five losses in a row, and clinched third in the final standings, their best-ever finish the EHF Champions League Women

with 13 goals, 10 of which came in the first half, Henny Reistad hit the 77-goal mark in the EHF FINAL4 and climbed to third position in the overall top goal scorer standings this season, with 107 goals

right back Mørk added 13 more goals for Esbjerg and finished in second place in the top goal scorer standings, with 108 goals, five less than Vipers’ Anna Vyakhireva

this was the last match for Esbjerg’s coach, Jesper Jensen, who led the Danish team to the EHF FINAL4 three times in his seven years at the club

Esbjerg seal maiden medal

There is usually the sense of disappointment for the two sides which lost the semi-finals in the EHF FINAL4, but both Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball aimed to finish a long and difficult season on a high. They went head-to-head for 60 minutes, until Esbjerg found a way to deliver a better attacking performance and pulled away in the second half, thanks to strong performances from Henny Reistad and Nora Mørk.

Reistad and Mørk each had 13 goals, only two goals shy of the best-ever performance in a match in the EHF FINAL4, set by Isabelle Gulldén in 2016 when she scored 15 goals against Györi Audi ETO KC.

On the other hand, Metz lost their fifth match from six played in the EHF FINAL4 and will go back to the drawing board. Their performance has been found lacking at times in Budapest this weekend and they conceded at least 36 goals in both matches, against SG BBM Bietigheim and Team Esbjerg.

