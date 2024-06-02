FF4BUD24

Esbjerg finally break duck at the EHF FINAL4 to finish third

EHF / Adrian Costeiu
02 June 2024, 16:55

Goals in double digits from Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad, who each scored 13 times, helped Team Esbjerg secure their maiden win in six matches at the EHF FINAL4 Women, 37:33 against Metz Handball.

The Danish side ended their season with a win and third place. Metz finished fourth, with two losses in Budapest, leaving the French champions wondering what could have been.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 37:33 (18:18)

  • this was the highest-scoring 3/4 placement match in the history of the EHF FINAL4 Women, beating the previous record set in 2014, when Vardar and FC Midtjylland combined for 65 goals
  • Esbjerg secured their maiden win in the EHF FINAL4, after five losses in a row, and clinched third in the final standings, their best-ever finish the EHF Champions League Women
  • with 13 goals, 10 of which came in the first half, Henny Reistad hit the 77-goal mark in the EHF FINAL4 and climbed to third position in the overall top goal scorer standings this season, with 107 goals
  • right back Mørk added 13 more goals for Esbjerg and finished in second place in the top goal scorer standings, with 108 goals, five less than Vipers’ Anna Vyakhireva
  • this was the last match for Esbjerg’s coach, Jesper Jensen, who led the Danish team to the EHF FINAL4 three times in his seven years at the club

 

Esbjerg seal maiden medal

There is usually the sense of disappointment for the two sides which lost the semi-finals in the EHF FINAL4, but both Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball aimed to finish a long and difficult season on a high. They went head-to-head for 60 minutes, until Esbjerg found a way to deliver a better attacking performance and pulled away in the second half, thanks to strong performances from Henny Reistad and Nora Mørk.

Reistad and Mørk each had 13 goals, only two goals shy of the best-ever performance in a match in the EHF FINAL4, set by Isabelle Gulldén in 2016 when she scored 15 goals against Györi Audi ETO KC.

On the other hand, Metz lost their fifth match from six played in the EHF FINAL4 and will go back to the drawing board. Their performance has been found lacking at times in Budapest this weekend and they conceded at least 36 goals in both matches, against SG BBM Bietigheim and Team Esbjerg.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

FF4BUD24 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball MAL4330 AM
It was a tough game, it always is against Metz. There were a lot of physics and they run a lot so we knew we need to play a good game today and I think we managed. In the first half there was a little bit too much back and forth, a lot of goals and in the end we managed to score more than them so we are really happy.
Kristine Breistøl
Left back, Team Esbjerg
FF4BUD24 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball MAL3083 AM
We played so bad in defence, we had too much difficulty in attack and I’m really sad, because we didn’t show our best face. We know that Metz Handball can defend really hard and can play very well in attack, can attack wonderfully and this weekend we missed it. This makes me very sad.
Hatadou Sako
Goalkeeper, Metz Handball
FF4BUD24 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball MAL3121 AM
