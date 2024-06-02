Esbjerg finally break duck at the EHF FINAL4 to finish third
Goals in double digits from Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad, who each scored 13 times, helped Team Esbjerg secure their maiden win in six matches at the EHF FINAL4 Women, 37:33 against Metz Handball.
The Danish side ended their season with a win and third place. Metz finished fourth, with two losses in Budapest, leaving the French champions wondering what could have been.
It was a tough game, it always is against Metz. There were a lot of physics and they run a lot so we knew we need to play a good game today and I think we managed. In the first half there was a little bit too much back and forth, a lot of goals and in the end we managed to score more than them so we are really happy.
We played so bad in defence, we had too much difficulty in attack and I’m really sad, because we didn’t show our best face. We know that Metz Handball can defend really hard and can play very well in attack, can attack wonderfully and this weekend we missed it. This makes me very sad.