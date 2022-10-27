EHF Marketing strengthens marketing and sales department

The 39-year-old heads the new section within EHF Marketing and arrives in Vienna with a proven track record in the field.

Nagy has 12 years of experience in sports advertising and sponsorship/partnership, having worked in the UK, Hungary and Spain.

Before joining EHF Marketing, he had been running his own sports marketing consultancy with which he worked closely with rights holders to improve their sponsorship sales strategy and the subsequent implementation.

His career also includes a stint with Sportfive (then Lagardère Sports), the international sports marketing agency, in Hungary between 2016 and 2017.

He will be reporting directly to managing director David Szlezak and assistant managing director Nina Kernmayer.

“Bringing Zoltan on board at EHF Marketing will push the sales efforts of EHF Marketing on its way to further develop the European club competitions,” said David Szlezak.

Nagy will be supported by Tim Gros. The 25-year-old spent a year and a half at Slovenian EHF Champions League partner Gorenje, one of the leading European home appliance manufacturers, in the sponsorship department, before recently finishing his Masters in Sport Business in Paris.

Gros completed an internship at EHF Marketing in 2022 and has now also joined the company’s new marketing and sales department.