EHF Marketing GmbH will once again go into the new handball season with the backing of partners Nord Stream 2 following a successful partnership despite the limitations caused by Covid-19.

The company perfectly used the additional exposure with in-depth storytelling at the EHF FINAL4 in front of millions of handball fans across the world, which was broadcast live in more than 180 countries.



As the partnership enters its third year in 2021/22, focus for the coming season will be on increased fan activation online and inside arenas.



Nord Stream 2 will also continue to support the handball community by distributing free tickets to volunteers and youth teams.