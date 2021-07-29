UH23295 X3
EHF Champions League

EHF Marketing uses pandemic and effects on sponsorship to tie even closer with Nord Stream 2

29 July 2021, 14:30

EHF Marketing GmbH will once again go into the new handball season with the backing of partners Nord Stream 2 following a successful partnership despite the limitations caused by Covid-19.

The company perfectly used the additional exposure with in-depth storytelling at the EHF FINAL4 in front of millions of handball fans across the world, which was broadcast live in more than 180 countries. 

As the partnership enters its third year in 2021/22, focus for the coming season will be on increased fan activation online and inside arenas.

Nord Stream 2 will also continue to support the handball community by distributing free tickets to volunteers and youth teams.

 

20210729 OLY M Spain Guardiola
Previous Article Four unbeaten teams secure Olympic quarter-final spots
EHF Flags 1
Next Article EHF Court of Handball sanctions two Sabbianco Anorthosis officials

Latest news

More News