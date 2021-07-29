EHF Court of Handball sanctions two Sabbianco Anorthosis officials

The EHF Court of Handball has decided to sanction two officials of the Cypriot club Sabbianco Anorthosis for their inappropriate and unsportsmanlike conduct towards the EHF officials after the EHF European Cup Men 2020/21 match between Ystads IF (SWE) and Sabbianco Anorthosis (CYP) that took place on 24 April 2021.

Georgios Zaravinas, official B, and Andreas Andreou, President of Sabbianco Anorthosis, approached the referees and the delegate in an inappropriate and aggressive manner to criticise their performance.

The Court of Handball found that such behaviour breach the obligation to display fair play and sportsmanship towards officials and decided to impose a fine of €750 on Georgios Zaravinas and a fine of €1,000 on the President on the grounds of the particularly coarse language he used.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.