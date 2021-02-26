EHF mourns passing of Alfredo Quintana

Deeply saddened, the European Handball Federation joins in mourning of the passing of Alfredo Quintana. The FC Porto and Portugal national team goalkeeper died on Friday after suffering from cardiac arrest at training last Monday. He was 32.

The international handball community is losing one its most beloved characters. Cheerful and loyal, the 201cm-tall, Cuban-born Quintana has been a prominent part of FC Porto’s journey in top-level handball across the continent since his arrival in Europe in 2010.

Quintana had his EHF Champions League debut with FC Porto in the 2011/12 season and was currently playing in his seventh season in Europe’s leading club competition. He was also instrumental in FC Porto reaching the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 and finishing the event in third. Quintana’s contribution to the club’s successes cannot be rated high enough.

The same goes for the national team. He still played for Cuba at the Men’s IHF World Championship 2009 but became a key element for his new home country after being granted Portuguese citizenship in 2014.

Quintana has been one of the pillars who helped Portugal reach their best rankings at the past two international championships: Sixth at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 and 10th at the World Championship 2021.

Quintana will be remembered and missed by the international handball community as an outstanding goalkeeper on the court and a humble person off the court.

The EHF sends its heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and teammates of Alfredo Quintana as well as FC Porto and the Portuguese handball federation FPA at this sad time.