37 teams register for EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021

The road to this year’s EHF Beach Handball EURO in Varna, Bulgaria (13 to 18 July), has begun. 37 teams, 18 for the women’s competition and 19 for the men’s event, have registered for the season’s top competition.

The registration period came to an end on Wednesday night, and numbers almost reached the record of 20 + 20 teams which was set at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland.

All registrations were accepted by the EHF, however, with the final number of teams for the Beach Handball EURO as such being set at 16 + 16, a qualification event – for the first time in beach handball – will be introduced to determine the eventual participants.

The introduction of this qualification event in 2021 follows the cancellation of the two qualification tournaments which were initially scheduled for the summer of 2020 but had to be called off because of the pandemic.

The new qualification tournament will take place within the framework of the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021, with the details and exact dates of this tournament as well as the distribution of the teams for the EURO’s preliminary round to be communicated by the EHF in due course.

Men’s teams registered for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021:

Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine

Women’s teams registered for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021

Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Two years ago, at EHF Beach Handball EURO in Stare Jablonki, Denmark took double gold, winning both the men’s and the women’s event. Norway and Hungary won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s competition; Hungary and the Netherlands came second and third in the women’s competition.

36 teams take the sand at YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO

36 teams in total, 18 each for the men’s and women’s competition, have registered for the under-17 EHF Beach Handball EURO which also takes place in Varna, just ahead of the senior championship, from 8 to 11 July.

As there is no qualification, all registered are automatically qualified for the final tournament.

Men’s teams registered for the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO:

Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, Ukraine

Women’s teams registered for the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO:

Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, Ukraine