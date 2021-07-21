EHF mourns the passing of Louis Borg

The EHF is saddened to report that the founder and honorary president of the Malta Handball Association, Louis Borg, has passed away at the age of 85.

Having spent 25 years at the helm of the Malta Handball Association, he has been a father figure to the entire Maltese handball community and remained involved in the association until 2020, when he was still the president.

Mr. Borg was a senior lecturer at the University of Malta and the Director of the Physical Education Academy. He enjoyed a long career in sports administration and was also one of the founding members of the Malta Basketball Association.

He also held a key role in the Maltese Olympic Committee, where he served as technical director for several years. His passion towards the Olympic ideals will remain at the fore of all his sterling work. He led the Maltese contingent in several editions of the Olympic Games and the Mediterranean Games.

The EHF would like to pass its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Louis Borg across the European and international handball family.