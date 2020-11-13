EURO 2016 Select Ball Photo Uros Hocevar20161202 05
World Championship

EHF postpones Women’s World Championship 2021 Qualification

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation13 November 2020, 12:00

The European Handball Federation has announced on Friday that the Women’s World Championship 2021 Qualification will be postponed to March 2021.

Matches in five groups were scheduled to be played between 4 and 6 December, as all groups are played in a tournament format and not as home and away encounters.

Increasing difficulties amidst the Covid-19 pandemic concerning the organisation of these matches for all parties concerned have led to the decision.

The new playing dates for all five groups are 19 to 21 March 2021 (Friday to Sunday).

EURO2016 Den Fra BRONZE Photo Uros Hocevar20161218 20
Previous Article Women's EHF EURO 2020 update
181019 Ifkc82q5483 X3
Next Article Second module of EHF Master Coach Course complete

Latest news

More News