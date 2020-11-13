EHF postpones Women’s World Championship 2021 Qualification

The European Handball Federation has announced on Friday that the Women’s World Championship 2021 Qualification will be postponed to March 2021.

Matches in five groups were scheduled to be played between 4 and 6 December, as all groups are played in a tournament format and not as home and away encounters.

Increasing difficulties amidst the Covid-19 pandemic concerning the organisation of these matches for all parties concerned have led to the decision.

The new playing dates for all five groups are 19 to 21 March 2021 (Friday to Sunday).