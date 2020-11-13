Second module of EHF Master Coach Course complete

Coaches working with national teams and clubs involved in the EHF European League completed the second module of the EHF Master Coach Course last week.

Having completed the first module in Vienna in January earlier this year, the 35 students from 13 countries attended the second module digitally from the comfort of their own homes.

A varied and interesting second module focused on a range of topics, with experts delivering a number of presentations in the fields of coaching, communication and psychology to the group over the course of six intense days.

A handball player’s lifestyle was the first on the agenda on the opening afternoon of the module, with Face of EHF Champions League Anja Althaus among the guest speakers.

On day two, topics included gambling, coach behaviour, social media and public relations while day three focused on physical preparation, with Andreas Vock engaging the students with four one-hour sessions on avoiding lower limb injuries in the sport.

With day four including presentations of homework videos and their subsequent discussion, the fifth day of the module dug deeper on a range of topics including leadership and management, communication with officials and doping.

A comprehensive week was completed on the final day with further presentations on body language, communication and leadership with lively group discussions also taking place.

Attention will soon turn to the third and final module, which will take place between 1-7 February 2021, where topics will include grassroots and beach handball as well as match analysis and thesis presentation.