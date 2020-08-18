To ensure a controlled and safe return to handball as the 2020/21 club season approaches, the European Handball Federation has released a Back to Handball Hygiene Concept to clubs.

First and foremost, the guidelines have been introduced to safeguard the safety and security of players and match officials as the sport continues to deal with Covid-19.

Clubs and national federations have been informed that the requirements outlined in the concept are the minimum that they must adhere to.

The focus of the concept is the implementation of a ‘Red Zone’ on the court – an area in which only those with a negative test are permitted.

The concept also details comprehensive requirements and recommendations for clubs to follow regarding support staff, media and spectators, all of which fall in line with local guidelines.

Top-flight handball will resume with first group stage matches in the DELO EHF Champions League on 12 September, with the men’s competition throwing off four days later.

The first matches in the new EHF European League will start with the opening round of men’s qualification on 29 and 30 August.

Guidelines for national team competitions, including EHF EUROs and YAC events, will be developed alongside their respective organising committees.

The basic principles of the concept

Every club taking part in the competition must name a Covid-19 Officer, responsible for handling the guidelines and safeguarding the necessary communication.

The concept requires that teams and officials taking part in the game and having access to the court must have a negative test.

After being tested negative, those involved are required to maintain a minimum amount of contact as possible with other people during travel, in the hotel or at the venue.

At the venue a ‘Red Zone’ must be implement: an area where only negative tested persons are allowed.

Time at the venue, such as in the changing rooms and in any mixed zones, must be reduced to a minimum.

The document, which you can download and read below, will be continually updated in line with any changes and adaptations.