Handball fans have been hungry for more than just the four matches during the EHF FINAL4. Many of them tuned in to the live shows, where hosts Anja Althaus, Víctor Tomás, Martin Vilstrup, and Bengt Kunkel guided them through everything that was happening on and off the court in the MVM Dome from Friday through Sunday.

In total, more than four hours were streamed, full of pre- and post-match analysis, behind-the-scenes footage, and live reactions from players, while the media calls on Friday were also covered.

On Instagram, more than 80,000 accounts have been reached by the shows, with a peak viewership of 1,750, and more than 3,000 comments were generated.

On YouTube, the shows got 65,000 views, with an accumulated viewing time of more than 650 hours and almost 180,000 impressions.