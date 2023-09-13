Not only is one of the motions submitted aiming at making sustainable acting an integral part of the EHF Statutes, furthermore the first draft of an ‘EHF Sustainability Strategy’ will be presented to the Member Federations.

Over the past months the EHF Office has been working on the draft strategy together with German expert Christopher Jahns – and the strategy’s vision is bold as it would like to turn handball into “the most sustainable sport by 2027”.

Underneath that vision three goals have been set:

Follow the ambition towards climate neutrality

Be Europe’s thought leader for fairness and governance in sport

Foster an equal, inclusive and skilled handball ecosystem and community

In order to reach these goals three action fields – the EHF as organisation, the federation’s tournaments and events as well as the EHF’s handball ecosystem and partners – have been identified, and six strategic priorities have been named.

Climate action & energy

Waste, consumption, recycling

Equality and inclusion

Health & education

External governance (corruption, doping safety, incentives)

Internal governance, reporting & communications

The proposed route to 2027 includes that for each of the priorities and within each of the three action fields a subject with KPIs, targets and measures is set.

In order to turn the existing draft into the federation’s final sustainability strategy, the EHF wants to take its stakeholders all along the way.

"Integrating our stakeholders’ perspectives into the final strategy is key for us and a core piece of the puzzle in order to be successful," says EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

"We understand the growing importance of sustainability for professional sports, not only on the ecological level, but also when it comes to the social and governance perspective.

"We have a mountain to climb, but together with our member federations we are now taking a first and important step towards a sustainable future for European handball."