EHF to investigate EHF European Cup match

The European Handball Federation will launch an investigation into Sunday’s EHF European Cup men match RK Borac m:tel vs KH Besa Famgas.

During the match, which itself was played without any interference, several racist, abusive and derogatory chants were made by a larger group of people present at the match.

A report was filed by the match delegate and video material has been sourced by the European Handball Federation.

The EHF encourages friendship and mutual understanding among members. It does not discriminate on the basis of politics, race or religion, and rejects any illegitimate practices in sports.

Its matches must not be misused as a platform for the utterance of political statements.