The first and second-ranked teams of each group in the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers will secure their place in the final tournament, as well as the four best third-ranked teams.

After the conclusion of the group matches, an overall standing of the third-ranked teams in each qualifiers group will be established. This ranking includes only the results of the four matches of third-ranked teams against the two teams ranked first and second in the group. The results of the two matches against the teams ranked fourth in the group will not be considered.

Up to a maximum of four lowest-ranked teams of the fourth-ranked teams in the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers are relegated to the promotion round for the Men’s EHF EURO 2030.

The teams are divided into four pots according to the respective EHF Men’s National Team Ranking:

Pot 1: Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden

Pot 2: Austria, Czechia, Faroe Islands, Italy, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Poland, Serbia

Pot 3: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Greece, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania, Ukraine

Pot 4: Estonia, Finland, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Türkiye

The draw procedure is as follows:

Step 1: Eight teams from pot 2 are drawn to row 2

Step 2: Kosovo from pot 4 is drawn to row 4 (excluding the group with Serbia)

Step 3: The seven remaining teams of pot 4 are drawn to row 4

Step 4: Eight teams from pot 3 are drawn to row 3

Step 5: Eight teams from pot 1 are drawn to row 1

The Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers and Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2028 will be played in three periods of two matches each (six rounds), as the playing schedule is based on four teams in each group.

Round 1: Wednesday 4 – Thursday 5 November 2026

Round 2: Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 November 2026

Round 3: Wednesday 10 – Thursday 11 March 2027

Round 4: Saturday 13 – Sunday 13 March 2027

Round 5: Wednesday 5 – Thursday 6 May 2027

Round 6: Sunday 9 May 2027 (18:00 CEST / the last round match of the Men’s EHF EURO Qualifiers will be played at a unified throw-off time)

The draw will be streamed live on EHFTV and Home of Handball Youtube channel (geo-blocking may apply) on Thursday 26 March at 19:00 CET.