Thüringer open quarter-finals with comeback win
Thüringer HC came away victorious (31:27) from the first leg of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals in Denmark, as the reigning champions defeated Nykøbing Falster Håndbold with a second half comeback. Last year's EHF Finals MVP, Johanna Reichert, was instrumental with 12 goals.
Thüringer was the best team today. They played a long time in attack and that was not good for us. We made too many mistakes, and we were not cynical enough in our attack. I am not dissatisfied, but I am not happy that we didn't play the way we usually do.
It was a very tough game, but we expected this. Our goal here was to get a good result, and we did. At the end of the day we are satisfied, but the job is not done yet. There is still 60 more minutes to go.