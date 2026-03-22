The champions' spirit prevails in Denmark

In a tale of two halves, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold caught Thüringer HC by surprise in the opening 30 minutes. The hosts were particularly impressive in defence, and goalkeeper Anne Christine Bossen made eight saves (40 per cent efficiency) in the first half to give the Danish club a slight advantage at the break.

However, Johanna Reichert led an increase in tempo in the second half, scoring eight of her 12 goals in the second 30 minutes to inspire a comeback by THC. Once the visitors had gained the lead at 19:18 in the 40th minute, courtesy of Natsuki Aizawa, they were able to hold on to take a four-goal advantage into the second leg in Germany.