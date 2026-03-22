Thüringer open quarter-finals with comeback win

Thüringer open quarter-finals with comeback win

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
22 March 2026, 20:00

Thüringer HC came away victorious (31:27) from the first leg of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals in Denmark, as the reigning champions defeated Nykøbing Falster Håndbold with a second half comeback. Last year's EHF Finals MVP, Johanna Reichert, was instrumental with 12 goals.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 27:31 (14:13)

Top scorers: Clara Bang 7/11 (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold); Johanna Reichert 12/16 (Thüringer HC)

  • Niels Agesen's squad came out on top after the opening 30 minutes with each club holding a lead at some point in the first half full of turnarounds
  • Jana Scheib and Johanna Reichert scored four goals each in the first half or 60 per cent of Thüringer's goals
  • THC's coach, Herbert Müller, deployed a seven-on-six attack during the latter stages of the first half in a bid to overcome NFH's aggressive defence
  • goalkeeper Anne Christine Bossen played an important role for NFH, making 11 saves (29.7 per cent)
  • Johanna Reichert has now scored 83 goals this season, keeping her on track to again finish the season as the competition’s top scorer

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The champions' spirit prevails in Denmark

In a tale of two halves, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold caught Thüringer HC by surprise in the opening 30 minutes. The hosts were particularly impressive in defence, and goalkeeper Anne Christine Bossen made eight saves (40 per cent efficiency) in the first half to give the Danish club a slight advantage at the break.

However, Johanna Reichert led an increase in tempo in the second half, scoring eight of her 12 goals in the second 30 minutes to inspire a comeback by THC. Once the visitors had gained the lead at 19:18 in the 40th minute, courtesy of Natsuki Aizawa, they were able to hold on to take a four-goal advantage into the second leg in Germany.

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20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 035 6401
Thüringer was the best team today. They played a long time in attack and that was not good for us. We made too many mistakes, and we were not cynical enough in our attack. I am not dissatisfied, but I am not happy that we didn't play the way we usually do.
Niels Agesen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 040 6186
It was a very tough game, but we expected this. Our goal here was to get a good result, and we did. At the end of the day we are satisfied, but the job is not done yet. There is still 60 more minutes to go.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 045 6516
Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 031 6429
Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto
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Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 008 6607
Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 009 6609
Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto
20260322 NFH Thuringer HC 005 6594
Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto
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Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto

Photos © Peter Larsen / BetaMy Foto

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