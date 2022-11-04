the Faroe Islands and Bosnia Herzergovina will try to turn the doubleheaders they play on their heads, after conceding losses against Kosovo (24:27) and Greece (21:23) respectively in the first leg

Slovakia’s 46:21 win against Latvia and Austria’s 37:22 win against Finland were the two biggest wins in the first leg midweek, coincidentally the two sides are the only ones in this phase of the Qualifiers Europe that have also taken part at the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship

two doubleheaders, the one between Great Britain and Türkiye and the one between Iceland and Israel, will have both games taking place this weekend in Türkiye and Iceland

the top goal scorers of the Qualification Europe Phase 1 are Ukraine’s right wing, Yevheniia Levchenko, with 11 goals in two matches, Slovakia’s Reka Bizik, who scored nine goals against Latvia, and Marianna Geirsdottir Eystberg with nine goals for Faroe Islands

Ukraine are the first team who progressed to the Qualification Europe Phase 2, with a clear 66:24 aggregate win against Luxembourg, in a doubleheader that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Luxembourg

Big favourites ready to seal berths

The Qualification Europe Phase 2 will surely not be a piece of cake for many of the qualified teams, as the sides who will not make it for the 2023 World Championship from the EHF EURO 2022 will also be ready for battle for a spot in the tournament.

But until that moment, several teams are looking primed to secure their berths, with Slovakia, Austria and Portugal being huge favourites, after recording wins by 10 goals or more in the first leg.

With their home court advantage, Türkiye and Iceland will also be favourited against Great Britain and Israel, with both matches scheduled for this weekend on their home court, which brings a big advantage to the able, with their experience also larger than their opponents.

Saturday, 5 November

16:00 CET Iceland vs Israel

17:00 CET Bosnia Herzegovina vs Greece (first leg: 21:23)

18:00 CET Great Britain vs Türkiye (in Türkiye)

19:30 CET Kosovo vs Faroe Islands (first leg: 27:24)

22:00 CET Portugal vs Azerbaijan (first leg: 32:19)

Sunday, 6 November

14:00 CET Finland vs Austria (first leg: 22:37)

14:10 CET Latvia vs Slovakia (first leg: 21:46)

16:00 CET Israel vs Iceland (in Iceland)

18:00 CET Türkiye vs Great Britain

18:30 CET Italy vs Bulgaria (first leg: 26:19)