Zulic: “We don’t want to be happy with just one great match”

The first of the three co-hosts to open their campaign, Slovenia will play the first match for group B on Friday, taking on EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists and 2021 World Championship bronze medallists Denmark at 18:00 CET.

It looks to be a tough task, but Slovenia have a history of big upsets in the early stages of major tournaments over the last few years. Indeed, in recent years, the fact they have not progressed beyond the preliminary round has been a question of consistency more than anything.

Looking back to the EHF EURO 2018 preliminary round, Slovenia overthrew eventual runners-up Russia, who were also the reigning Olympic champions at that time. At the World Championships in 2017 and 2019, Slovenia beat the teams that went on to win the titles in their opening games — 2017 against France and 2019 versus Netherlands.

With the team hardly changed since those victories, it is clear Slovenia can achieve big things if they can keep their top level of performance over multiple matches. As centre back Nina Zulic highlights, success at a tournament relies on exactly that.

“Every time in a World Championship or European Championship, we won against some great teams. But this is not enough, you know, this is a championship. You are playing matches every two days — hard matches,” says Zulic.

“The European Championship is hard. Every two days you have a great team and but it's important that we focus every game, that we have our rules, that we try to keep them up. It’s going step-by-step. All of the team of Slovenia, now we don’t want to be happy with just one great match. We want to be better and better every game and this is the the spirit of the championships, so we are going for that.”