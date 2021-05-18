Eight teams 60 minutes from the EHF FINAL4

Will we see two German sides at the EHF FINAL4? Two French teams? Powerhouses Barça and Veszprém? Will there be a surprise? It is impossible to tell, as the four first-leg quarter-finals were tight — and everything is therefore on the line this week.

Based on their first leg results, PSG and Nantes can hope to grab their tickets to Cologne, but they will have to get past the title holders Kiel and Veszprém, respectively.

Barça appear on the right track to proceed, and Aalborg can hope for their first ever participation in the EHF FINAL4 after they won the first game against Flensburg by five goals.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Wednesday 19 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

THW Kiel won the first leg at home last Wednesday, 31:29, thanks to a spectacular ending and 10 goals from Norwegian right back Harald Reinkind

the first-leg defeat was the first for Paris against Kiel in the Champions League since 2016

Kiel have not won a Champions League game in Paris since 2014 (27:25). Only two teams managed to win a European game in the Coubertin arena since that day: Barça and Flensburg

PSG back Mikkel Hansen has scored 78 times this season in the Champions League — two more than Kiel’s top scorer, Swedish right wing Niclas Ekberg

Kiel’s biggest defeat in the Champions League was in 2017, when they travelled to Paris for the last game of the group phase and lost 24:42

since the first leg, Paris won the French Cup, beating Montpellier 30:26 in the final while THW beat Balingen in the Bundesliga 38:34

Sander Sagosen made his comeback this weekend with Kiel, meaning that the Norwegian left back should be fit for travel and playing against his former teammates. On the other hand, Patrick Wiencek suffered a broken fibula in the first leg and will not be playing

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 19 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Aalborg won the first leg 26:21 after a spectacular match from goalkeeper Mikael Aggefors (16 saves), and eight goals each from his Swedish compatriots Felix Claar and Lukas Sandell

two of Flensburg’s three top scorers in the first leg were also Swedish internationals: Jim Gottfridsson (five goals) and Hampus Wanne (four, alongside Mads Mensah)

since 2012 when AG Kobenhavn made it to Cologne, no Danish club has qualified for the EHF FINAL4. Kobenhavn remain the only team to have done so

Flensburg only booked an EHF FINAL4 ticket once, in 2014, and won the trophy by beating Barcelona and Kiel

including the first leg of the quarter-final, Aalborg have won the last three Champions League matches against Flensburg. The previous four games were won by Flensburg, with the latest in 2018

Flensburg’s top scorer in the Champions League, Gøran Søgard Johannessen (60 strikes), is just three goals ahead of Aalborg’s Nikolaj Christensen (57)

Flensburg have six Danish players in their squad. Three of them — Lasse Svan, Simon Hald and Mads Mensah — became world champions in January as teammates of Aalborg’s Henrik Møllgaard, Magnus Saugstrup, Nikolaj Christensen and Benjamin Jakobsen

in the Danish league, Aalborg lost 36:38 against Holstebro since the first-leg quarter-final, while Flensburg won 29:25 at Coburg to be equal with Kiel on top of the German Bundesliga table

Telekom Veszprém KC (HUN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Thursday 20 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Nantes won the first leg at home, 32:28, last Thursday

in the opening quarter-final, Slovenian right wing Gasper Marguc netted eight times for the Hungarian side, while Nantes goalkeeper Emil Nielsen was magnificent with 15 saves

out of the seven away games they played this season, Nantes lost three, in Aalborg, Barcelona and Zaporozhye. Of their most notable away wins were victories in Kielce and Kiel

only two sides managed to take the points in Veszprém this season: Barça (37:34) and Aalborg (32:30)

the teams have never met in on Veszprém’s court — the first ever game between the two sides in Hungary was set for this season’s group phase but was cancelled due to Covid-19

since the first leg, Nantes grabbed another win in the French Lidl Starligue, winning in Istres 33:26. Veszprém also won their league game, 39:29 in Dabas

Nantes’ left wing Valero Rivera has scored 82 goals in the Champions League so far this season, while Veszprém’s top scorer Petar Nenadic has netted 66 times

Barça (ESP) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Thursday 20 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV