Referees and delegates nominated for DELO EHF FINAL4 2021

The referees and delegates for the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 on 29/30 May in Budapest, Hungary, have been announced.

The nominations are as follows:

Semi-final 1, Saturday 29 May at 15:15 CEST:

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Referees: Marta Sa and Vania Sa (Portugal)

Delegates: Carmen Manchado Lopez (Spain, EHF Methods Commission), Janka Stasova (Slovakia, EHF Delegate)

Semi-final 2, Saturday 29 May at 18:00 CEST:

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs CSKA (RUS)

Referees: Vanja Antic and Jelena Jakovljevic (Serbia)

Delegates: Jutta Ehrmann-Wolf (Germany, EHF Delegate), Arijana Vojic (Bosnia and Herzegovina, EHF Delegate)

3/4 placement match, Sunday 30 May at 15:15 CEST:

Loser Györi Audi ETO KC/Brest Bretagne Handball vs Loser Vipers Kristansand/CSKA

Referees: Ioanna Christidi and Ioanna Papamattheou (Greece)

Final, Sunday 30 May at 18:00 CEST:

Winner Györi Audi ETO KC/Brest Bretagne Handball vs Winner Vipers Kristansand/CSKA

Referees: Cristina Nastase and Simona Raluca Stancu (Romania)