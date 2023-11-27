Spain dominate in booking ticket to North Macedonia

Only the winners of a round-robin tournament were to advance to the WU20 World Championship 2024 and it was Spain who romped the round-robin tournament in Serbia.

It was on match day 2 when Spain had their first match against tournament hosts, Serbia. After a three-goal lead at half-time the Spanish side went on to improve their lead in the second half winning 30:21 with left back Ester Somaza Bosch netting six.

From there it was a test from a resilant from the Faroe Islands who kept it close in the first 30 minutes at 17:13, but after a 6:1 run in the second half the contest was all but over. 31:25 was the final score with backcourt shooter Carmen Arroyo Pimienta breaking double digits with her 10 goals.

Spain came out and outran their Croatian counterparts for their third outing in Serbia. The half-time score read 18:10 after a 6:0 run right to the whistle at the break. The second half saw them hold this lead and finish the tie with Pimienta finishing top scorer once again with five.

In their final test, Spain faces Italy and again they picked up a 30+ goal win like in each and ever test in Serbia, winning 30:21. Top scorer of the evening was Bosch with eight goals. The Spanish side leaving no doubt in anyone's mind about which side deserved that final spot at the WU20 World Championship.

The other European teams joining Spain at the finals next summer are Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

The WU20 World Championship will be held in North Macedonia in June 2024.