Young players shine bright in European competitions

Sarah Bouktit, Metz Handball

Not many 21-year-old players can say that they are world champions or that they have taken part in an EHF FINAL4 edition. But Sarah Bouktit can pride herself on being one of the most talented and successful players, which she has repeatedly proven over the years.

There’s no doubt that one of the French line player’s top achievements is winning gold at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship. She also performs at a high level with her club team, currently being in her fifth season with Metz Handball.

Every year, Sarah has shown improvements in her playing style, and this season stands out as her best so far. After the conclusion of the group phase, Bouktit is the top scorer of the competition with 89 goals, a crucial performance that helped Metz go straight to the quarter-finals.



EHF EUROPEAN LEAGUE WOMEN

Léna Grandveau, Neptunes Nantes

Neptunes Nantes became the EHF European League champions in 2021 and have strived to achieve the same success again since then. They were close to reaching the EHF Finals last year as well, but narrowly lost against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the quarter-finals. This season, the French team has made it out of the group phase once again and will face Sola HK in the knockout stage. Luckily, the team relies on a combination of skilled and talented players, among which is the 21 year-old centre back Léna Grandveau.

Currently in her second season with Nantes, Léna is already an important asset for her team, having scored 34 times in the group phase and is getting close to surpassing her last season’s achievement of 39 goals. A major breakthrough for the young star was the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship, where she helped France conquer the gold medal. Léna was pivotal for her team’s success in the match against Norway, where she scored no less than five goals to lead France to a well-deserved win.

The French back was included in the All-star Team of the W17 EHF EURO 2019 and was nominated for the 2023 IHF Young Female Player of the Year award.