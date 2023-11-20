Final WU20 World Championship place to be decided

Hosts Serbia will be joined by Croatia, Spain, Faroe Islands and Italy for the tournament which begins on Tuesday 21 November. Every team will play each other once in a round robin format, with the final round of fixtures taking place on Sunday 26 November.

Only the winners will advance to the WU20 World Championship, held in North Macedonia in June 2024. Fans will be able to watch every match from Serbia live on EHFTV.

Serbia will throw off the event with their fixture against Italy at 17:00 CET on Tuesday, followed by the meeting between Croatia and Faroe Islands.

The event concludes at 13:00 CET on Sunday with the clash between neighbours Serbia and Croatia; a match which is expected to go a long way in determining who will go to North Macedonia.

Serbia and Croatia were the only two teams from the W19 EHF EURO 2023 to miss out on a place at next year's World Championship, while Spain, Italy and Faroe Islands all booked their places in this final qualification tournament by virtue of their performances in the W19 EHF Championships 2023.

The other European teams joining North Macedonia at the finals next summer are Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

A reminder; all Qualification Europe matches will be shown live on EHFTV.

