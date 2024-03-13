One former champion, six countries, eight teams, and 2,643 goals

Here are the most important facts and figures ahead of the quarter-finals.

0 teams won all their group matches; CS Gloria 2018 BN were the only side who remained unbeaten, with five wins and a draw.

0 teams from the same country meet in the quarter-finals, although two nations both have two teams in the competition: Norway (Sola HK and Storhamar Elite Handball) and Romania (Gloria and H.C. Dunarea Braila).

1 of the eight quarter-final participants started their EL 2023/24 campaign all the way back in qualification round 1: Braila.

1 former winner of the EHF European League is part of the quarter-finals this season: Neptunes Nantes, champions in 2021.

1 former EHF Champions League winner made it to the European League quarter-finals: HC Podravka Vegeta, who won the Champions League in 1996.

1 team that played last season’s final failed to advance from the group phase: runners-up Falster Nyköbing Håndbold; titleholders Ikast Handbold play in the Champions League this season.

1 of the four EHF Finals 2023 participants is part of the quarter-finals: Thüringer HC.

1 player in the quarter-finals has won all three major events with her national team at least once in her career: Sola’s Camilla Herrem is one-time Olympic, three-time world, and five-time EHF EURO champion with Norway.

2 times in a row, the Austrian city of Graz hosts the EHF Finals: in 2023 and again this year.

2 of the 48 group matches ended in a draw.

2 teams ended their group phase campaign with zero points: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and competition debutants CSM Targu Jiu.