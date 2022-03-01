Eight teams still in the hunt for quarter-final tickets

In the penultimate round of group A, Aalborg and Kiel can already book the top two positions, which would allow them direct passage to the quarter-finals. While Aalborg have their fate in their own hands in the MOTW against Montpellier, Kiel do not only need to win at Zagreb, but hope for victories of Aalborg and Elverum against Szeged.

In group B, Kielce can secure the top spot as soon as this week. In order to do so, the Polish side must take the points in Veszprém on Thursday. The battle is still fierce for the last two tickets as well, with Porto, Motor, Flensburg and Dinamo still in the run.