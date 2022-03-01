This is Me: Rui Silva

Oh my sweet handball,

For as long as I can remember you have always been present in my life.

I did my first training when I was four years old. The ball was almost the same size I was — but my dreams were bigger than the arena.

My brother Nuno played handball. My dad Miguel and my mother Paula were players too. Was there any way I couldn’t like you?

And you’ve always been perfect to me. I never had an operation. I’ve never had a serious injury that forced me to stop for more than two months.

However, one day bad luck knocked on my door. My father’s death changed me a lot as a player and as a person, but you were always there for me. It was you that I turned to, many times, to clear my head.

I felt it was too soon. I felt such strong pain when my father left.

He strengthened me a lot, giving me the ability to adapt and extolling in me the importance of moving forward. But it cost me a lot.

At a certain point I started to question a lot and even you, handball, at a bad time in my life weren't going the best way either. Everything was failing.

But I felt that this huge passion that they always transmitted to me and also because you were something that my father liked so much and he did everything for me to succeed, made me have even stronger to continue and never give up. His dream was then my dream!

Everything that happened to me made me direct all my strength to what he liked. I always knew that it was my father Miguel's great passion. And I couldn't let him down. I had that very clear.

And of course my amazing mom. I can never forget everything you have done for me. We lived all this in a very intense way. In good and bad times!

We exchanged hugs that said it all. Shared tears and smiles of hope. You are really a great woman and I am eternally grateful to you, Paula. You are the best mother in the world.

And you were always there for me too, handball.

Later, I went from the worst feeling in my life to the best when my daughter Carminho was born. Two moments that completely changed my way of seeing life and our presence in this world — for the good and for the bad.

Carminho has greatly enhanced my life. Being a father is a unique feeling. It makes me have more obligations to myself. It makes me more demanding. I have the responsibility to create my daughter and this is also translated into the field.

Carminho is such a huge influence for me and makes me want to achieve even more in my career.

And you, Sara. My wife. “Always present” is your motto. You have and always will play an important role in my life. You were by my side when my father passed away. I won’t forget that.