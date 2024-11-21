Eight teams to play for four W17 EHF EURO spots

Eight teams to play for four W17 EHF EURO spots

This weekend will decide the four teams who will complete the line-up for the W17 EHF EURO 2025, which will be played in Montenegro from 30 July to 10 August next year.

Two qualification tournaments, in Poland and Türkiye, will decide the final teams heading to Montenegro for the first women's Younger Age Category event with 24 teams. The tournaments will be shown live on EHFTV.

Group A will play in Poland, with the hosts up against Lithuania, Finland and Israel. Türkiye host group B, playing against Slovakia, Italy and Ukraine.

Of the competing nations, Slovakia have the most history at the W17 EHF EURO. They missed out on the 2023 tournament, but were regulars before then. Finland, Israel and Italy have never played a final tournament at this level.

The top two teams in each group will join the 20 teams already qualified for the W17 EHF EURO 2025: Denmark, Hungary, Germany, France, Croatia, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Montenegro (hosts), Romania, Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Czechia, Serbia, Spain, Austria, Slovenia, and the Faroe Islands.

The teams placed third and fourth in each group will compete at the W17 EHF Championships.

Action throws off in Ankara, Türkiye at 12:45 CET on Friday 22 November as Italy play Slovakia, while the first match in Radzymin, Poland, is between Lithuania and Israel at 16:15 CET

