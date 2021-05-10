Ekberg impresses — but has even more to offer

“I agree that I have never played at the level as I have done over the past two seasons. I have a great feeling and the reason for that is the I haven’t been injured for a long time,” says Niclas Ekberg.

THW Kiel have two remaining goals this season: defending the titles in the Bundesliga and the EHF Champions League. And the German side are on pace to achieve just that, currently sitting on top of the Bundesliga table and with only two games standing in the way of the EHF FINAL4 2021.

“It has been a strange season because you never know if the games will be played or not. But we have done a great job so far when it comes to only focusing on the game at hand and not at all on the outside noise,” says Ekberg.

After disposing of Szeged in the play-off round, Kiel now face French powerhouse PSG in the quarter-finals. The Swedish right wing has respect for Wednesday’s opposition.

“They often score a lot of goals and they also concede a lot of goals, so for us it’s important to keep them under 30 goals a game. If we can do that, our chances to make it to [EHF] FINAL4 are good,” he says.

Ekberg was one of the key figures when Kiel took the trophy last season. He has great — but also unusual — memories from that weekend in late December.

“It was quite different. We are used to playing that type of games at the end of a season, kind of like a bonus. But it’s always a big thing lifting the Champions League trophy and we hope to do so again,” the Swedish national team player says.