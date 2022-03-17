Elverum’s historic clash with PSG chosen as MOTW

The game at Terningen Arena on Wednesday 30 March at 18:45 sees perennial contenders PSG travel to Norway on the back of finishing third in a fiercely contested group B.

Their hosts for the first leg, Elverum, endured a difficult start to 2022 but their solid early-season form was enough for them to hold on to sixth place in group A and qualify for the play-offs.

“It gives me goosebumps”

Elverum competed in the play-offs last season, when all 16 teams went through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but played both legs against Barça away from home.

That makes this experience all the more special for the club as they await their first play-off game at home against a team packed with world-class talent.

“Playing this match is as big as it gets but at the same time, this has been our goal throughout the season, so we are in a way prepared.

“We have made great strides throughout the season and we have worked fantastically well so far. It has yielded results. It is great to meet such a good team, with players you have looked up to as a youngster. Just thinking about playing this game in front of a packed Terningen Arena gives me goosebumps,” Niclas Fingren told the club’s official website.

