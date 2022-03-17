Court of Handball suspends Helgason

The EHF Court of Handball has decided that Gudmundur Helmar Helgason, back player for Icelandic club Selfoss, is suspended from participation in EHF club competitions for one match due to unsportsmanlike conduct in an EHF European Cup Men round 2 game against Jeruzalem Ormoz on 23 October 2021.

Helgason is therefore not entitled to play the next match in any EHF club competition in the following season(s). With Selfoss eliminated from the EHF European Cup 2021/22, Helgason’s match suspension will apply for the next applicable game, no matter in which season that may occur.

The decision of the EHF Court of Handball may be appealed to the EHF Court of Appeal by the involved parties within seven days following the written notification of the present decision. Any appeal shall not have a suspensive effect.