Emerging nations eye spot in EHF EURO qualifiers

The first steps on the road to the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 are taken this week when qualification phase 1 (preview) will be played.

A total of 11 teams, divided into three groups, are vying for the first place in their respective group to announce to the EHF EURO 2022 starting in October 2021.

While familiar faces like Portugal, Greece, Italy or Faroe Islands are at the start, two side are making their comeback to this level, and even one who will break their duck in the competition.

Latvia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have already dipped their toes into this qualification phase before – with mixed results, yet they will re-emerge as foes in Group B, where they face Italy and hosts Greece.

For Cyprus, this will be their first try in this phase, as their best result so far has been a fourth place in the EHF Challenge Trophy in 2010.

Cyprus’ women’s team might have found new ambition from the nation’s recent success in men’s handball, where Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta reached the EHF European Cup semi-final.

The ambitions are high, but in women’s handball, Cyprus are still an emerging country, trying to grab the spotlight from the fringes.

Their debut in qualification phase 1 of the EHF EURO 2022, in Group A, will feature tough clashes against Portugal, Kosovo and Luxembourg, teams whose mettle has been already tested in the previous years.

“We might be a bit ambitious, but we are eyeing the second place in the group. We know Portugal are a very strong side and Kosovo and Luxembourg have far superior experience than our side, but we will try and win games in this weekend’s tournament,” Cyprus coach Constantinos Constantinou told eurohandball.com.

With a young side, beefed up with experienced players, which plied their trade in the Greek and Cypriot championships, Cyprus are the still the underdog in such a tournament that requires the proper level of knowhow in navigating a three-day arduous schedule.

“After 30 years of waiting, we thought it was time to try and see where we are in women’s handball, therefore we gave it a shot in this qualification phase,” said Charalambos Lottas, president of the Cyprus handball federation.

“We had success with Anorthosis in the men’s EHF European Cup and we want to promote and strengthen handball’s future in Cyprus in all categories.”