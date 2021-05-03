Englert’s European record

Englert played her first European semi-final in the Challenge Cup 2004/05 with Bayer Leverkusen against Split from Croatia. Bayer reached the final against French side Dijon with two clear victories. After a 27:28 result in the first leg of the final and 25:22 at home, Bayer and Englert climbed the winners’ podium.

In 2007, the goalkeeper joined Hypo — and in her first international seasons with the Austrian club, Englert played the first Champions League semi-final in her career against Lada Togliatti from Russia. Thanks to a 36:29 win in the second leg after a 28:31 defeat, Hypo reached the final. In the final against another Russia team, debutants Zvezda Zvenigorod, Hypo lost narrowly twice (24:25, 29:31).

“In terms of significance, those were the most important club games of my career. To win another European competition is something to celebrate of course, but it is different from Champions League — that’s the biggest thing. And for me it was really bitter in 2008, as I had suffered an even more tearful defeat in the Bundesliga final against Nuremburg before I left Bayer in 2007. Finals weren't my friends in those two years.”

After two years at Hypo, Englert went to FC Midtjylland — and after a few national trophies, she won the first European cup title with FCM in 2011: the EHF Cup. It was an all-Danish final against Tvis Holstebro, after FCM eliminated German side VfL Oldenburg in the semi-finals. For Englert, it was the third different European competition in which she had reached the penultimate stage.

In 2014, Englert and FCM once again made it to the Champions League semi-finals — and the premiere of the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, as the only Danish team to date. “It was incredible to have a format like this with the four best teams on one weekend. It’s something different from finals played in a first and second leg, even if we had the fewest fans with us by a huge margin,” says the goalkeeper looking back on the weekend that saw two defeats: in the semi-final against the eventual title holders Györ and in the 3/4 placement match against Vardar.

But one year later, Englert won her next European competition: In the Cup Winners’ Cup 2014/15, FCM eliminated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the semi-final. In the final, the Danish team lost 22:23 and won 24:19 against Fleury from France for an aggregate victory of 46:42.

Since then, FCM became Herning-Ikast and the club have played two Champions League quarter-finals and qualified for two EHF Cup semi-finals, in 2019 and 2020. The first, Herning-Ikast lost to Danish neighbours Esbjerg, and the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19.