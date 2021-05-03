Groups confirmed for 2021 ebt Finals

The groups for this year’s ebt Finals in Torrox, Spain, have been announced as the countdown towards the first EHF beach handball tournament of the summer continues.

Between 3 and 6 June, 14 women’s and 16 men’s beach handball teams from across Europe will compete on the sand in southern Spain.

Torrox, which lies 30 minutes drives from Malaga, was awarded hosting rights for the competition at December’s EHF Executive Committee meeting.

Having confirmed the line-up for qualified teams late last year, the final part of the process was to distribute the teams. So last week, the men’s tournament saw the 16 teams divided into four groups of four nation, while in the women’s event two group of seven teams.

In the men’s event, reigning champions from the 2019 competition Pinaturas Andalucia BM Playa Sevilla, have been placed into group D alongside TSHV Camelot, V. Gaw and HEI Beach handball.

On the women’s side the 2019 champions Club Balonmano Playa Algeciras have changed their name to CATS A.M. Team Almeria and will line-up in group B.